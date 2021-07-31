Sweeper no sweeping

I now understand why moms clean so much. Because nobody else will do it! God. When I have kids, I’ll incentivize cleaning like American parents do with kids and good grades. Sorted your room? Ice cream. Put the toys back in the shelf? $5. Swept the kitchen and wiped it down, too? GI Joe action figure.

Like a criminal actively engaging in illicit activities, I am mentally calculating the amount of time I’ll serve for cleaning. Will they notice the lingering Clorox smell? That the pinkish orange lime is gone, scraped off? That there aren’t dustballs accumulating around the carpet, dotting it like snow?

I treat cleaning like I’m Swiper in Dora’s world, except I’m Sweeper in the real world. If I had a spirit occupation, it would probably be a fuckin’ maid. Le beau watched me tackle the dining and living room for the 3rd time in a week with a vigor generally reserved for people who have been dangerously wronged. Why clean when it’ll just get dirty again? someone once said to me. Why shower every day if you just get dirty the next day? I shot back.