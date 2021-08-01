It’s a shame this book has been relegated to the bottom shelf of an aisle reserved for tarot users and palm readers

My interest in psychotherapy has expanded from the typical Western psychiatric meds approach – muted dose of lithium and serotonin and dopamine – to something most decidedly not Western and thus

Relegated to the bottom shelf, unorganized, unsorted

I roamed around the Psychology aisles for some time, unable to find anything I liked, circling around and around, wandering, wandering

Wondering if maybe studying Work Psychology as a half-assed profession had extinguished my interest in traditional Psychology?

For a moment I saw the book about the woman who woke up with an illness, her body on fire.

And I thought of that one book, about the man who mistook his wife for a hat, which I never finished, but had always stuck with me for some reason (how do you mistake your wife for a hat?)

Reading this author is like dousing myself in something both comforting and scalding, jolting but kind.

(I have to be careful not to share too much of it with the people around me, though, even though I made that mistake earlier. It’s better to keep certain things to myself, I partially regret sharing even my blog, a very private public thing)

When I watched a video of the author, he sounded just like I had imagined him to, calm and wizened, grizzled and gentle.

His phrase on free will reminded me of this one conversation I had over burgers with this guy who visited my city a few years ago.

As we debated free will and predestination like they were absolutely completely mutually exclusive

I was no longer barred by the unsaid limitations of tentative romance- I didn’t care that I was disagreeing with him, or that this was probably the only good non-shallow conversation I’d ever had with him.

Years ago, we had gone on a few tepid but light dates, arranged by a hyperenthusiastic mutual friend.

At the time, I had privately found it weird how he seemed interested in me based on my social media, the only thing we had in common. I had never spoken a single word to him. When I did later talk to him, it was fine, I felt indifferent. But my friend was so! excited! for! us! even though I felt like athletic shoes on display behind a glass wall, never tried, just clinically viewed.

I was, however, grateful for his kindness towards me.

A few months later, he ended up with another mutual friend whom I always felt was quite perfect for him. And her, too, as she’d always mentioned him in past conversations, once comparing him to a pencil, which marred my first impression.

Later, when he asked to get burgers in the city (and I told le beau and he seemed a bit miffed, understandably) I felt obligated to say yes.

We sat outside. He talked about…finance, I think, and he was so fascinated by finance that I was momentarily interested in finance as well, even though I’m the last person to care about finance – which le beau and my mother will frustratedly attest to.

The conversation veered towards free will vs. fate. I think he took the stance of absolute free will and I took the stance of absolute fate. It felt like a very impassioned debate is what I remember.

It was the last time I ever spoke to him, probably the only good conversation we’d had. The conversation comes to mind as I revisit this author, who puts the debate to sleep, sagely writing that the two are intertwined (complementary not contradictory).

I like to think of it as choose your own adventure, where we’re all characters in meat suits plopped into this very high definition virtual reality. Like the old man who falls off a ladder in Rick and Morty and dies and wakes up as a startled cartoon Morty in an arcade.

Maybe we are just here to grow.