Here we all were, strangers on a Saturday night, searching for produce, meat, friendship, camaraderie, poke bowls, bingsoo shaved ice

Spent the night of meandering around, going to the Asian market square with the blindingly bright fluorescent lights, reminded of the three-story grocery stores in China

Where I’d be bright eyed bushy tailed, eyeing all the retail, inevitably feeling self-conscious

Like an oversized underdressed oaf next to these tiny dolled up girls on the street in their frilly tops and jean shorts and perfectly-straight dusted eyebrows, always looking surprised and bored and polished

Made my way to the shop next door where my vision was too hazy and unfocused for me to buy anything or see anything of interest. I went to H Mart after, not having visited in three or four years or more honestly, inspired by Michelle’s sad memoir. It was as popular as always, flooded with groups and cars and couples and families

I felt too overwhelmed to buy anything anywhere, I mostly observed every item in every aisle, even in the coffee shops and fishy aisles

Wondering what the half alive mostly dead crab souls had done to deserve such suffering in this life

To be captured

Left to die

Snatched and then

Boiled alive

I drove to the lake, and by that time, it was already dark, and I just sort of ruminated, since you know how much I fucking love to ruminate

I regret sharing my blog to people I know in real life – sharing my hobbies, like music or writing

Obviously my blog is public so obviously it’s meant to be read

But it sometimes feels like a part of myself I’m happy to show the world while keeping it tucked carefully away from those close to me in real life

I write the things I do because in the moment, I enjoy it, like a little exercise that I’m okay with sharing but do for myself, knowing it might be dumb or personal or whatever

Still always careful to keep it from those who know what I look like, sound like, am like (to them) in real life

I somewhat bitterly remember the bitches at school who’d read my blog and huddle in their little bitch circles to bitch as bitches do (I admire the grammatical versatility of curse words)

They’re not around, but their lingering judgement is, and from time to time, I remember it

I guess I don’t really mind the people that I once knew knowing about my blog, it’s more of the people I actively know…

On my drive home, not really wanting to go home, I stopped by the lake where they hold weekly live concerts

And I walked to the main stage and stood right off the side on a patch of grass, accidentally blocking the view of some families all gathered on their blankets and plastic chairs

The musician began playing his riff, a few chords

And I stopped because it was beautiful and I watched him intently, maybe twenty feet from the stage, nobody in front of me

When he launched into song

His voice rich and gravelly

I paused to turn and watch him

And for a moment, as he sang about wasted time and energy, I think he looked directly at me, a moment of strange possible eye contact, too dark to tell, him singing and singing, chords ringing through the amp

It was a lovely song, and I didn’t want it to end

I had managed to slip by during the last song of the night, and once he thanked the audience, I almost lingered, but changed my mind, walked around the lake and back to my car