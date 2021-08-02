Attitude of Gratitude

August 2nd, 2021
- I’m grateful for zany animations and surreal books that remind me I am cared for.
- I’m grateful for a roof above my head….
- I’m grateful for morning co-worker conversations like today’s, where half the team talked about their dreams of owning land and building a home. (No farm animals, though, one of my co-workers said, referring to me and my ambitions to raise mountain marmots.)
August 1st, 2021
- I’m grateful for the kind Chipotle manager who made my bowl again after I ran inside a little breathlessly, an hour late, saying I’d been caught up in traffic and couldn’t find my order- “Where were you stuck in traffic on a Sunday afternoon? “Downtown, I got lost.” “Yup, that does it.”
- I’m grateful for today in general, a pleasant, quiet Sunday, where I could roam around the art museum by myself. I didn’t feel the need to entertain others, and I could just study and stare at the art for as long as I wanted to. Or not.
- I’m grateful for lifelong friends who bug me to hang out, who double text when I double ignore, hopefully knowing that my shitty response rate isn’t indicative of me not liking them, it’s just me being a shitty texter. Now we’re having a picnic at a farm next weekend. 🙂
July 31st, 2021
- I’m grateful that we had cashews in the pantry last night so I could munch on them at 2 AM.
- I’m grateful that le beau had a safe drive there. I hope he has a safe drive back. And oh – I’m grateful for his leadership, who’ve been so gracious to him the past year. He told them that I’m giving them gift baskets and they invited us over to dinner, even though I know we’ll never get dinner with them, a bit sadly. But they treat him so well and, from my troll den under the bridge, I do appreciate that.
- I’m grateful for the love and sweetness of my pigs, who radiate joy and silliness without ever knowing it. They’re almost two years old now. Teenagers in pig years. I feel like they’ve been in my life forever. I love them so much, I really do.
July 30th, 2021
- I’m grateful that le beau drove home safely.
- I’m grateful that we can afford to live in a space that we can temporarily call ours and decorate.
- I’m grateful that I had a quiet day, roaming around for pillows and blankets.
July 29th, 2021
- I’m grateful for my parents’ wellbeing and health, and that they’re able to avoid the masses while doing what they enjoy.
- I’m grateful for good music.
- I’m grateful to live in a safe neighborhood, where I don’t feel afraid to walk alone in the evening.
July 28th, 2021
- I’m grateful for air conditioning.
- I’m grateful for our couch, even if it’s a tad small.
- I’m grateful for fridges.
July 27th, 2021
- I’m grateful that I feel happy most days.
- I’m grateful for a home to return to, where I always feel warm and welcome.
- I’m grateful for the nature of our relationship, where shit-talking is a staple (“Why are you OOC?” “Why are you U G L Y?”) and I can dance like a divorced mom at the club.
July 26th, 2021
- I’m grateful that I live in a place where I can – and have the means – to buy new clothes.
- I’m grateful for our safe trip back yesterday.
- I’m grateful for mindless summer drives.
June 24th & 25th, 2021
- I’m grateful for Scrabble on Saturday night.
- I’m grateful for warm sunny days like today.
- I’m grateful for cute, communicative dogs that signal they’re ready to go outside and return inside.
- I’m grateful for a view of fifty baby white cranes perched by the lake.
- I’m grateful for having had a safe and warm place to sleep and love this past week.
- I’m grateful to be on the periphery of someone else’s bittersweet goodbye.
July 23rd, 2021
Three things I’m grateful for:
- I’m grateful for our inside jokes, i.e peace up, A-Town, scouting out the room with one eye.
- I’m grateful for food, that we don’t have to worry, that we can drive a few streets down and order banh mi’s and boba without much thought.
- I’m grateful for soft chaises and soft blankets.
July 22nd, 2021
- I’m grateful to have the drawing tools to explore art and my interests
- I’m grateful for air conditioning on this muggy morning
- I’m grateful for time alone
July 21st, 2021
- I’m grateful for my morning coffee, which I think I might be addicted to.
- I’m grateful to be facing a lake, a pocket of nature, my current respite.
- I’m grateful the world isn’t swarmed in tentacle-waving-bullet-firing-sharp-toothed alien creatures intent on destroying mankind.
July 20th, 2021
- I’m grateful that we had a safe drive last night; we rolled in around 1 and passed by a whole slew of accidents, crashed cars, ambulances.
- I’m grateful that I had an interesting work assignment and only spent 15 minutes on a call today.
- I’m grateful for the beauty of cities, which we passed by last night. I just felt warm and saucer-eyed looking at all of the lights. I have been having some brief moments of intense lucidity, and I wasted a few while leaving downtown.
July 19, 2021
- I’m grateful that my previous student’s mother thought of me and reached out. I’m mildly–okay, more than mildly– touched that I crossed her mind.
- I’m grateful for a relatively stressless lifestyle that provides space for my personal interests.
- I’m grateful for mellow mornings like this, where I can wake up at 11 AM on a Monday morning, drink coffee, bounce around the apartment, and blog.
July 18th, 2021
- I’m grateful that we have cars in working condition.
- I’m grateful that we have the luxury of time on the weekends.
- I’m grateful for where we live. We poke fun at management, how they can’t get the doors right, but truth be told, we live in a decent area. It’s a little cramped sometimes, but it’s tended to, cared for, and it’s safe.
July 17th, 2021
- I’m grateful for spontaneous, silly Saturdays like the one we had today, where we decided to go to Trader Joe’s, but ended up veering into In & Out and onto a farm. It was so humid outside that the lambs all huddled under a wagon. The turkeys, luckily, did not attack us the way that they did last time. We also stopped by the marina, where I ate a tangerine cream popsicles and watched boats and jet ski’s zip by.
- I’m grateful for modern appliances and conveniences. (I say this as I run the third load of laundry today.)
- I’m grateful for our physical wellbeing and health. I think I mentioned this one earlier, so, in an effort to not repeat one, I’ll specify it to – I’m grateful that we have our five functioning senses. Granted, they’re not perfect, but we are healthy, and for that, I am grateful.
July 16th, 2021
- I’m grateful for my boss, who scouted me out and and offered me my first big-girl job.
- Related to that, I’m grateful for my work hours.
- I’m grateful for my guinea pigs, who bring me and the people around me so much joy and happiness. They’re so smart and silly and bright and endearing. Each little pig is the apple of each eye.
July 15th, 2021
- I’m grateful that le beau and I have the same sense of humor, and that I can be weird as shit around him
- I’m grateful for the surprisingly nice weather today. I am, as usual, sitting criss-crossed on the cot on the balcony. It’s been cool lately. A little humid, but better than the usual heat.
- I’m grateful for my health, le beau’s health, our parents’ health. I feel gratitude for our mental and physical wellness.
July 14th, 2021
- I’m grateful to have a balcony overlooking the lake, even if it gets noisy at times.
- I’m grateful to have found WordPress in 2013, and to have you, coolpeppermint, as a creative outlet to house my ramblings and musings.
- I’m grateful that I was able to sleep last night. I’ll probably never sleep as well as I did in the tiny house in Colorado, but I’ll take what I can get.
July 13th, 2021
- I am grateful for my parents, for their love and support and everything they’ve provided and sacrificed for a better life.
- I am grateful to have had a happy and rambunctious childhood.
- I am grateful for our light workloads, which will allow us jet off this afternoon to an interesting-looking coffeeshop we discovered last March.
July 12th, 2021
- I am grateful that I have a job that is virtual.
- I am grateful for our apartment, one that keeps me from rattling alongside the panes, which they were doing two nights ago.
- I am grateful for the privilege of education.