Spot-n-‘Shot

This had been happening for a while, repeating numbers.

At first, I figured I was going insane. Oh, how fun, I thought to myself. Sure love being a nut job. It’s my favorite pastime. Just add it to my OKCupid profile: I like long walks on the beach, and being a nut job.

So I didn’t tell anyone, not like anyone would believe me. I rationalized it as probably one of those moments where you’re looking up red Volvo’s and suddenly there are red Volvo’s everywhere (you can thank the reticular activating system.)

Then I started screenshotting it whenever it happened. Initially it was weird, and then it was interesting. When I showed my parents, they exclaimed in glee. What app is that? they asked. It’s not an app, I said.

Now it’s become a game of sorts, not unlike the ones you have as a child on road trips- spot the green buggy. But, instead, I’m a fully grown adult, at home, spotting and (screen)shotting repeating numbers on my devices.