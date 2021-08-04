August Diaries

August 4th, 2021

“we’re just two goofballs

bumbling through life

not knowing what

the fuck we’re doing”

It’s nice sitting here, shooting the shit, updates like geysers.

I ran into three fucking things at Wal-Mart today, one of them an enormous metal ladder, which rattled so loudly, it scared the shit out of me. I quickly hurried away and ended up running into something else, I think the frozen food fridge, and dropped my olive oil twice while checking out.

Apparently my setting up my breakfast-on-the-balcony situation has been causing a ruckus for le beau, infuriated at me for continually slamming the door in three minute intervals. Um, I have my custard buns, my laptop, my coffee, my other laptop, my blanket, and my peanut butter balls to place.

Peanut butter balls? he asked. Where?

I ate them all, I said. It came in a pack of ten, and I ate all ten.

August 3rd, 2021

Since I just have…so many inane pointless blubberings, I will revive this. To hold the sagging weight of daily blah’s, spirals into nonsense. Like an online sink strainer.

Nobody said working from home meant I had to be home, so one year into this lifestyle, I’ve decided to embrace it, work elsewhere. I’m in a corner of the library where my mother used to take me as a child. Across the room are several white-haired old guys perusing through newspapers. I had moved here from the second floor, once an old man sat at the table across from me and coughed. My first thought was ‘not today, Satan.’ Not referring to the man, of course, but the situation. I packed my bags and left. I was never a polite person to begin with, but the pandemic has rendered social etiquette moot.

There’s lots of art in this library. And forgotten memories. I have photos here from when I was four years old, rocking my bowl cut (or ponytail with the pink scrunchie), clasping onto my elegant mother in her elegant dresses, standing by my then-pudgy father, me beaming stupidly at the camera. I always made dumbass faces in photos. I’m sure my parents were proud. To think that they once had to hide books from me as a child.

August 2nd, 2021

Just supine-laid off my food baby while lounging in my oversized closet, scrolling through Snapchat, watching a girl named Karina eat Coke-shaped cake and laughing at the absurdity. Not just her, but also the situation, me in my closet, giggling away at her foot-long nails. I had this brief ray of ‘what am I doing with my life?’ Then I moved onto Reddit.

For lunch, I found myself eating the fourth or fifth bag of Trader Joe’s orange chicken in a month. I was dismayed. Not that there is anything wrong with Trader Joe’s orange chicken, but I have spent years railing against orange chicken in general. So, feeling empowered, I went to H Mart. There were too many people in the fresh produce section – I’m not enough of a food veteran to know what I like and to make it from scratch – so I zigzagged through the aisles and ended up in the frozen food section.

I never realized how profane my inner voice was until I started examining the frozen goods. Yes, bitch! this voice kept exclaiming, to nobody in particular. I got really excited and started looking up all the foods and throwing them in my cart. Japchae dumplings? Buy it. Pork buns? Buy it. Fried dumplings? Buy. It. And it was all so aesthetically pleasing. Look at my cart. Look at it!

Then I looked up and saw a man who looked suspiciously like my childhood doctor. I realized it was, in fact, my childhood doctor. In an effort to avoid social pleasantries, I scooted out the aisle backwards and ran into the fire extinguisher. I prayed to God it wouldn’t go off and then slunk away to the ice cream section, where I saw matcha mochi. Bought it.

I skittered home happily and made the dumplings and Tonkotsu noodles. Oh, ’twas sublime.