11:11 See I Wasn’t Making This Shit Up

After four days of quiet, on a midnight custard run, I sprouted, unhinged, like a broken fire hydrant, spewing two-to-ten years’ worth of explanation in a fifteen minute tirade that felt more like forever. I put into words things I could never put into words, not for a long time, not until now. And through the neverending ramble on life, death, rebirth, stovetops, flying, love, loss, fear of noise, car crashes, icebergs, my seventh grade English teacher, attachment, suffering, friendship, and more, I finally put my finger on why all of this, any of it, meant anything to me. Because transcendence. I didn’t care if it was all made up, if we all ended up six feet under as dirt and dust – it gave me a sense of meaning. Was this psychosis, a formal break with reality? Maybe. But if insanity meant understanding, and growth, albeit at snail’s pace, and a sense of peace, it didn’t sound half bad. Then I paused to nibble on my chocolate chip strawberry custard, which had already melted.

