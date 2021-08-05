New Boot Goofin’

Just a mother and her son

The meeting got pushed. I’m fine with that. Guess I’ll blog.

Spent the better half of today lounging around, cooing at my pigs, Lu-spreading on the couch, eventually moving into my room, much to le beau’s despair.

We have now returned to our usual programming of excitable pup and moody cat. He researed the steak I’d made last night and kept popping up in my door, toes grazing the carpet, asking if I’d go back into the living room. I eventually obliged. And thus the couch Lu-spreading began. He sat on a little seat across the room because someone around him tested positive for COVID last weekend.

We eventually ended up staring at the ceiling, lying on the carpet, talking about the usual – some dumbass shit.

For the record:

Would you ever make an OnlyFans?

Yeah, sure, why not. What would I show off?

I don’t know, your personality?

On our plush Ross carpet steal (financial, not literal) I said I really wished we could record our conversations so I could make animations out of them.

He said no.

Come on, I begged. It’ll be so funny. I’ll have a little tape recorder. We’ll put it on YouTube and next thing you know, we’re on cartoon network.

Nope. Not comfortable with that. It’s a slippery slope.

Okay, well, back in middle school, I kept telling A that we should totally make a show about our lives, and she was like, nobody would watch it, and then PEN15 (our actual middle school life) came out and it won an Emmy!

It did?

No, but still. Can I record and animate us please?

The conversation derailed into some other haphazard track. Then I remembered I had a meeting at 2:30 and leapt up. What time is it? I asked. Uh, it was 11 last time we checked. No, it was 1. Oh, right! Because 1234.

Earlier today I looked at the clock and it was 12:34–last night, it’d been 11:11 when I wanted to show him my 36 screenshots of recurring numbers. Now it’s a shared game, except it only counts if it’s serendipitous, I can’t actively seek out numbers.

Also, I’m thinking of bleaching my hair again.