‘tude of Gratitude

August 5th, 2021

August 4th, 2021

August 3rd, 2021

A slight detour, but related to the third note, where I’m watching theories morph into experience as I engage in job crafting. Two years ago, when I first started my graduate program, I read about job crafting. I was annoyed that, in Organizational Behavior, psychological theory abounded, but few seemed experimentally validated – there were no p values that could definitively tell us what worked and what didn’t. Job crafting, however, was one of concepts that did “work,” that did causally result in greater job satisfaction, among others….

Job crafting is a proactive, often unsupervised, modern take on job redesign that empowers workers to transform the jobs they have into the jobs they want, by becoming design agents instead of passive recipients of job titles, responsibilities, and roles.

Research on job crafting, which typically focuses on employees, already highlights considerable positive outcomes, including improvements in well-being, organizational commitment, perceptions of meaning and purpose of work, self and colleague ratings of performance, and adaptation to organizational change.

– How Job Crafting Can Make Work More Satisfying, MIT Sloan Management Review