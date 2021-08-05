IKEA Does Not Hug. It Hurts.

We’re racing down the highway, a cool 83 miles per hour, loud rap egging us on, swimming and weaving through traffic.

“What are we doing? Are we crazy?”

We’re crazy.

The stakes are low. Sort of. But not really. They’re actually extremely high. To us. That is, if you consider the last UPPLAND ottoman with a matching Tottoman beige cover plus the beige POANG chair and the grey cushion plus six glasses (at a dollar each) and a milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts at IKEA high stakes. Which we do. We’re speeding down the highway because it’s an hour from closing time at IKEA and I left our $100 store credit at home. On the counter. Because, as I frantically wheezed in the aisles, he told me to find the IKEA card, not bring it in my purse.

The situation feels dire. We must come home with the ottoman using store credit plus the $15 off $150 deal he got in the mail. I have spent the past several weeks waffling over living room seating arrangements, screeching every time I feel his clammy toes brush up against me on the couch, while paralyzingly unable to decide on whether to go with 1) the ottoman (a little expensive), 2) a brand new sectional (would have to return current couch and order new online), 3) a chaise (overpriced in general), 4) a small chair (useless but nice looking) or 5) an ottoman coupled with an armchair.

When I finally did announce my decision (#5) with a sort of vague finality, the ottoman was out of stock.

“I told you to make the order yesterday! It’s out of stock now!”

“What? When’d you check? It was in stock yesterday.”

“9 PM! Now we’ll never have the ottoman!”

Today, when we went to IKEA there was one. ottoman. left. He told me to stay put, so he could find a large cart outside the store. He turned around. Ah! An abandoned cart left conveniently there, as if waiting for us to discover it. “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!” He said, and we giggled deliriously, comparing the different beige covers.

I had a sudden draw to observe the SALE section, because we all know I love a good sale, and that ate up another thirty minutes of our life, as my mind began to wander to #2, that is, to return our used couch for a new sectional. Maybe we should toss the ottoman entirely, I thought to myself, with our sofa included. I did fall in love with the POANG chair, $20 off original price, but it was so scratched up, we decided to just buy a new one.

But then we realized the store credit was at home. At least le beau had the foresight to photograph both of the cards. We reached out to a man in store uniform. With the frankness of a store manager, who looked like Elon’s Musk’s father, the man told us no, we needed to have the store credit card in person. Needed to swipe it, he said. Never knew when a creepy guy might take a picture of the code and use it at the store. I laughed nervously behind my mask and said, that is a very specific situation.

In line, we fumbled nervously over what to do next.

“Could you stay here while I go home?” He asked.

I said no. Vehemently. I was not about to be left alone at IKEA at night. Plus, what if something happened to him? I exclaimed. All for a $15 over $150 deal? I’d never forgive ourselves. So that was out of the question.

“Look. Maybe we just buy what we can with our current money, and use the store credit online,” I suggested.

“Yeah, but we would get $15 off today if we spent $150 dollars, and I want to use the coupon and the credit!” Le beau responded.

“It’s only $15. It’s okay.”

“But it’s $15 and store credit! I want to use that coupon.”

We made our way to the cashier, where we asked her the same question we had asked the manager. Could we just use a photo of the credit card? She said she would have to call the manager. She walkie-talkied him. Realizing that that would very likely be Elon Musk’s father again, I walked a few feet away and pretended not to know le beau.

So here we fucking were, blazing down the freeway in a mad dash to get the card, to show up in time, hoping to God nobody stole the cart we hid in aisle 32. We dreaded another couple turning around to see the full cart, finding everything they’d ever wanted, and exclaiming to each other, “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!”

We arrived in the nick of time. Our chocolates and furniture goods had not been stolen. We scanned the items, we added another chocolate bar for good measure, and le beau politely inquired about the $15 over $150 deal.

“Did it, uh, go through with the credit?”

“Er, let me check – no.”

“Why? Here’s the coupon,” le beau showed her the email.

“Sir, the deal starts on August 6th. It’s August 5th.”

Le beau was speechless. I knew the most I could do was be a quietly supportive girlfriend as I watched him die inside, having booked 60 miles for this clusterfuckery.

As we walked out of the store, in an act of poetic justice, we passed by Musk’s father with our large cart. I proudly wheeled away, then promptly ran into a sign.