Fear Street was boring. We watched a little bit of it, after I cuddled the piggies. The Cayman Jack’s was also subpar. We stopped the movie after maybe thirty minutes.

Currently scrounging around the Internet, looking for horror video games being released this year. I know that Supermassive Games releases one horror game every year for their anthology/series. Last year, it was Little Hope Horror. The year before that was Man of Medan. And the year before that, I watched Until Dawn, the superbrainchild of Supermassive Games, with the crooked legged wendigos and classic teens stuck in a cabin.

I feel like I’m potentially on a ledge of boredom, so! I will pivot to my next creative endeavor: designing shirts. These are some inspiration examples I have, pinned on a private Pinterest board:

I’m very pleased with how my shirt shopping went today. I spent the better half of the week feeling stumped, disappointed that Sam’s no longer made the type of shirt I wanted. A part of me considered going to the mall, H&M, Ross, Goodwill, Target, then Wal-Mart, but in the end, I made a snap decision to drive north, up to Michael’s. On the way, I passed by a Dollar Tree, and the moment I walked in, there was a giant bin with $1 shirts being advertised. I thought back to our IKEA trip (“I’m starting to believe in this universe thing you talk about,”) and rummaged around. The only one I liked was neon pink, and I didn’t want a neon pink shirt.

Then I stopped by Hobby Lobby, where I balked at a mug’s price – $13 for a mug? – and then saw mugs on sale. So I shimmied on over and got a mug for $2. Finally, I made my way to the back of the store, where all of the shirts were discounted, with black Gilden shirts at $3 each, and I grabbed three larges. But not before getting distracted and staring at some miniature dollhouses, thinking – if or when I have kids, I’ll probably buy them lots of toys that I…want. In the end, I didn’t buy a dollhouse, but I did have to sternly reason with myself on all the reasons to not impulse buy a dollhouse. Reasoning with reasons.

Some lady was talking up a storm at the cash register. I was getting bored and antsy and tired of standing beside the God and Country books in the last-minute-purchase aisle, so I left the line and went back to the shirts. I realized that the jibbering lady was a blessing in disguise, because the large shirts went all the way down to my knees, and so they would essentially be dresses. I like oversized clothes, but that’s just pushing it.

Then I left the store having spent $15 on 4 shirts and a mug, feeling very satisfied.

I should go to sleep. I think I’ll just go ahead and make one of my shirts tomorrow, maybe a Frida Kahlo design, maybe one of my old art pieces. I can’t decide if I should make vintage-style album covers or pull nice artwork online, like classics, or contemporaries, or, well, I don’t know. I guess the stakes really aren’t high at all, I could always buy a new shirt.

Oh! I wanted to bleach my hair as well. We’ll see if I get around to it. I cut my hair two days ago. It looked like a fur creature, the clump of hair on my bath counter. At the library, I realized my hair was starting to feel like an overcooked chicken: thick and dry. It had to go.

There are all these things I feel like and have been doing, these mindless somewhat drastic but mostly mundane activities. Although I feel myself mellowing out from the past few months. At least my mind isn’t laser-focused on some pursuit that, in the moment, feels Absolutely Mission Critical. I guess blogging at midnight feels Absolutely Mission Critical.