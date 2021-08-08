“We can, uh, get some raspberry sparkletini–” I start.

“Get some hard shit,” A says at the same time.

We look at each other knowingly.

“You can take the boy outta X-town but you can’t take the X-town outta him.”

We’re having dinner with le beau’s family tonight. The air is fragrant with burnt sausäge and sweet curry satay chicken (“Are there potatoes?” I asked pointedly the moment I walked over. “Yes, and chicken and celery and onions,” he finished, but I’d heard all I needed to hear.)

The lake looking tantalizing today. I suggested we take a quick gander ’round town. We’ve walked here so many times over the past few years, most recently at night during the drizzly season. I’d forgotten how nice it was to be outside in the cold and rain, alone and quiet.

There were too many people outside today, though, so we cut our walk short and headed back. The bulk of today was uneventful – le beau found me this morning watching cartoons, slurping a berry smoothie and munching on custard buns . (I did help with the ‘rentals during early morning.)

We lounged around for the next few hours, le beau eventually photographing his car parts, the moments kept lively with my boys’ sweet little squeaks and sleeps.

At one point, I looked up to see le beau photographing my pigs, framing them in a car part as the pigs grazed snouts. I beamed. The intersection of love.

(Why am I just now discovering he has a video of me sniffing rocks?)