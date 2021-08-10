schadenfreude and chewing cud

Last night, I felt like I’d stepped into a 70’s movie of America where all the local preppy kids in their short shorts and puffy brown curls and highwaisted skirts all convened into this tiny cookie shop where cookies sold $5 per.

I observed these teens, not a mask in sight, primping and laughing, smiles reaching down to their necks, sea of blondes and blues. One boy became the official unofficial door-opener, letting in hordes of preppy teens into the already crowded shop. They walked with this sort of bouncy jaunt, ebbing with confidence. We, on the other hand, sat in my humming car, patiently waiting for the cookie man to deliver us the box. When I saw that he wasn’t wearing a mask, I cracked the window just an inch – in case he got the idea of plastering his face to the window and making small talk – for him to slide the cookie box over.

These kids are starting school soon. When my mother said that she saw the neighbor’s kids scoot off to daycare in their little backpacks, I immediately said, they’re getting COVID. Not them, necessarily, but the masses of small people. Even recently, when I read an article about how the Local Youths are getting Sicker, Quicker, the star of the article hailed from my home city. Once again, my state jockeys for the rank #1 Worst State Ever. That, alone, says more about my location than I’d ever want it to, but I guess if you’re interested in that sort of stuff, you can take a stab at determining my whereabouts.

Speaking of whereabouts, I know who’s changing his. That evil, mentally-unstable man with the wife who most-likely-married-him-for-a-green-card-not-realizing-how-toxic-he-was-until-they-bore-two-children is on his way out. After an obnoxious half year of prettying up his home, to the detritus of everyone else around him, and being a shit person in general, eyes as rote as death, it became evident that his home was structurally unsound. Ha. The brick’s caving in, the walls are broken, something-something to do with bending steel and curving cement and now there are giant moving containers outside his home. We’ll see if they pour several grand into rebuilding the house or if they sell it at a some sort of discount. Do we set off fireworks? No, we sip wine.

Less than one year later. They always seemed the type to rot from the inside out. I guess the house’s structure was emblematic of that.

Poetic justice aside, I feel restless. I’ve finally settled on a creative shirt idea: slapping on classic artwork. Picasso, Van Gogh, Frida Kahlo, Andy Warhol – the works. Artists whose works I saw at The Broad in Los Angeles. It’s also a cop-out, because it means I don’t have to draw everything I put on a shirt. I’m also eager for Inktober to start – I finished it last year, one creepy drawing a day: Inktober 2020. After watching me feverishly work on these pieces, with bloody rats and and armless statues, le beau surprised me with an iPad. At the Apple store, I was always flocking to the iPads. So I should do Inktober 2021 on my iPad, shouldn’t I? I’m more comfortable with micron pens, but there has to be a similar brush set out there.

What else….what else…. I really just need to dump everything in my brain, unload the excess of thought to function properly. It was funny – yesterday le beau said, you think a lot, and I looked at him, like, you know we’ve known each other for 1/3 of our lives and you just now realized that. I guess thoughts are silent, though. When I was younger, I liked asking people what they were thinking about. I would become unusually angry when they responded with “nothing,” because I couldn’t wrap my pea brain around the idea that people could genuinely not be thinking about something. They had to be lying, I decided. They were lying to me. Liars!

Then someone got angry at me for being angry at them, yelling: I am not thinking about anything! I slowly began to realize that not everyone has a thousand goddamn monkeys in their heads screeching a trillion things at once. If my head was a train station, it’d be absolute utter chaos. Writing it down is the only way I can unload it, get rid of it, sort it out so I don’t have to think about it anymore. God, I feel like a cow chewing cud, ruminating, ruminating, ruminating, digesting all these thoughts into my four stomachs.