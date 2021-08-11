I shouldn’t

Bring my phone into the pool, but here we are. I’d hate to lose my phone, though, I’ve babied it for almost five years, ol’ reliable iPhone 6s. We’ll see if I even get another iPhone once she inevitably gives, thanks to planned obsolescence, what with Apple’s new iOS 15 update that’ll screen our photos, cloud storage, messages.

What a nightmarish invasion of our privacy.

So I guess it makes sense that I brought Brave New World to the pool at 9:55 AM. I knew there’d be no one around. There are occasionally people who work here, people cleaning or taking out the trash. Two people looked at me. Why? Because I look like a high school girl alone in a pool? Meanwhile, I’m here in empty placid waters, curled up, looking back at them, feeling weightless and content. Of course I’m wearing a mask gaiter around my neck – COVID is the whole reason I haven’t swum (if this even counts) in two years.

If cats could swim….

We’re the reason micromanagers exist. Why organizations have trust issues. But if I can get my work done, receive praise the same day, and lounge in a pool after a morning meeting, what does it matter? It doesn’t. Le beau’s always been adamant that one day I’ll do my PhD and be a professor, but at the moment, this lifestyle is too good. Being able to work from home is the fattest blessing the Work Gods have bestowed upon the white color labor population.

And yes. I am aware of how fucking privileged I am, my back burning to a crisp, the morning sun rising. I never thought I’d find more autonomy in corporate America, but I’ll take lifestyle over career. Yes. I just wrote that. Angry little high school feminist Lu in her bathing suit wanting to pool forever.

As I was dreaming of my giant Italian family yesterday, complete with 12 Italian children and garlic, olive oil and tomatoes, I said, you know, I don’t get all the hate housewives get. If only they were compensated for it. I’m sure all the feminists are curdling in their boots, seething at girls, women, whatevers like me, who are genuinely asking. Comedian Ali Wong went off in one of her skits about how us ladies need to stop blazing on about working, working, working, because don’t you see, we have it good. Sort of. I get the whole lack of empowerment thing and how that can be demoralizing. But it is sad how women are always, time and time again, forced to choose between their kids or their careers. I suppose working from home is the best way to cater to both, although working moms would currently disagree.

In the car, I said offhand that I could have popped out two kids in the pandemic. Should I have? No. Could I have? Yes. So maybe what I really want is freedom and choice. Who doesn’t?