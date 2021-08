Lu said to fake right

And break left

Watch out for the pick

And keep an eye on defense

Gotta run the give and go

And take the ball to the hole

But don’t be afraid

To shoot the outside “J”

Just keep ya pig in the game

Just keep ya pig in the game

And don’t be afraid

To shoot the outside “J”

Just keep ya pigs in the game

U gotta

Get’cha get’cha pigs in the game

We gotta

Get our, get our, get our, get our pigs in the game