August Diaries

August 12th, 2021

We went biking this evening. I love biking. There’s no other way to say it. I love biking. We went onto the trails and biked past trees and lakes and bridges. I trailed, no pun intended, behind le beau, sniffing the wind, breezy cow manure. When we arrived, the sun was gold setting in the sky, and when we left, a silvery crescent moon had taken its place. I briefly stared at and then changed the gears to pedal harder.

We came home after dark and decided to go to Target, because why not? Every time le beau turned his back, I wandered to some other part of the store, getting lost, annoying him in the process. At least I found some mugs.

Want to get ice cream? He asked. I shrugged and said sure, let’s do it. The lady behind the counter looked like a grungy artist: tattooist by day, ice cream scooper by night. We left with a combination of lemon sorbet, strawberry daiquiri, mango, and an interesting saffron one.

Everyday feels like a Friday, le beau said. I think I justify my current indulgence as time made up for the years I wasted gunning for grades and awards and acceptances to whatever I thought was important at the time. In a way, I feel like I spent so much time setting goals and trying to reach them (I wanted to be Valedictorian, I wanted to get into an Ivy League, I wanted to complete my Master’s, I wanted to work at NASA, and now all I want to do is lie in bed and watch my guinea pigs while raising a large Italian family) that I never was the wild hoodlum many adults predicted I’d be. And the one I wanted to be.

So this is my way of taking back the night, of embracing this utterly unremarkable existence, grateful to be so fortunate as to live a boring life. Which I detail excruciatingly online.

4:29 PM

Can’t tell if I’m bored or if I’m hungry.

My pigs are munching on their grass without a care in the world. I offered them mango today, but they sniffed it and walked away.

I think we’re going biking today. I basically have 5 days off, starting now, which means we could live in reckless abandon, but we could also just stay home. I need some sort of stimulation, but it’s too hot to do anything. Too hot to walk, too hot to bike, too hot to hike, too hot to…..oh, I could go to the pool and do my little salamander crawl. But do I really want to go to the pool and do my little salamander crawl?

I did spend a solid 30 minutes memorizing the remaining lyrics to Just a Friend. I’ve always gotten to the Agatha, Agnes and Germaine and Jack part but not after (while singing long past the point of social acceptability with scathing dance moves to match). So I sat at the dinner table rewinding and rapping the parts I missed, much to le beau’s exasperation.

Rest in peace Biz Markie. Thanks for giving us sick classics to sing to after school.

August 11th, 2021

Feeling obligated to write something, even though my brain feels a little sludgy.

The days are melting together. Maybe it’s the heat. Or maybe it’s because I’m really not doing anything eventful whatsoever, just getting lost in my head, tuning into a few meetings, flitting from one place to another, tagging along on le beau’s errands. We finally went grocery shopping today after I did a bit of finger-pointing, accusing him of dragging us down into poor eating habits. His eyes twinkled a little bit when he recognized that I was just being a PPL. Well, who took us to the cookie shop two days ago? he asked. Then he said he wasn’t going to go grocery shopping with me, and I was a little miffed about that, and the next thing you know, I was a pseudo race car laughing so hard that tears were streaming down my cheeks. Let’s do that every week, I suggested.

And so we went to the grocery store. To redeem myself, I came home with spinach, cucumbers, croissants, grapes and mangos. I cleaned everything with high Lu-expert efficiency, washing the mangos, the greens, the grapes, the cucumbers. I sliced the cucumbers, I washed the mangos, I rinsed the grapes, I repackaged everything, I baked the greens, and they came out of the oven a disgusting, soppy, greenish-purple mess. I clumped them all together like a ball of hair and squeezed, hard, until 70% of the liquid came out. God, I almost threw up. I pay a steep price for my germaphobia, I really fucking do. But I’ll take soggy spinach over salmonella any day. I don’t trust raw greens.

Le beau then got – well, isn’t this a fun session of daily oversharing with Lu – upset with me once I tried demonstrating what I was doing in the pool (my arms were stretched on one side and my legs on the other and I was scooting sideways) and accidentally pushed his COVID test. He doesn’t have COVID, he has no symptoms, and he’s been double masking, so I don’t know why he insisted on shoving the unnaturally huge swab up his brain twice (swaburbation sweeping the nation). But he did. I glumly retreated to the couch, where I ate some grapes and cucumbers and a croissant.

So that was my day. It’s finally not depressing to look back at our photos and videos from Colorado. It only took me two full months. I’d be the worst travel influencer: I’d be too sad about leaving the destinations and ignore all my media until I’d gotten over it. I told my boss I was taking two days off next week, so we’ll see (you and I, bloggo) if I end up doing anything spontaneous The three road-trips last month wore me out, honestly.

Oh. I should write this out to temper the budding intensity, but I CANNOT WAIT FOR THE HOLIDAYS. I am already playing Christmas music and deciding where we’ll put our first Christmas tree. Three days ago I asked le beau if we could watch ParaNorman for Halloween (I’ve been trying to for years) and he said no again goddammit. A few weeks ago, I saw a giant Nutcracker on sale and almost came home with it, until I realized we’d have nowhere to place it. Thanksgiving is okay: we were attacked by giant turkeys last November, which put a bad taste in my mouth. I’m normally very sympathetic towards animals, but after getting chased down like that, I did not care that he was getting eaten.

Anyways, I’m rambling, but I can’t wait for the holidays, and I’m already practicing for the Inktober prompts. They come out on September 1st. I shall, as usual, include you in such pursuits.

August 10th, 2021

Finished doing aggressive Russian squat kicks to the song Rapustin. Remember that time I was utterly obsessed with Rasputin and the story of how he lived in the czarina’s ear as a womanizer who womanized all the women in town and became a threat, so he was invited to dinner, poisoned, survived, shot, survived, chased the perpetrator through the halls, survived, and then was shot so many times into the river that he froze to death?

At least I think that’s what happened. Great song. (This period coincided with the time I thought Björk was the most beautiful person on earth.) I brought the song home one day, maybe in college, and started squat dancing around the living room. My mother got really excited because she listened to this song too when she was young. We did squat kicks together around the house.

Today felt like a Friday. Honestly, every day feels like a Friday. I am, as I mentioned earlier, billowing with schadenfreude and glee. That one evil paranoid unstable god-awful neighbor’s home is on the verge of imploding and they left in a mad rush. They caused so much grief, primping and pampering, pouring time and money into themselves, only themselves. Would they ever leave? Truthfully, they looked the type to rot from the inside out, and so they did, their house a broken metaphor. When I heard the news, I had a quick flashback to the days I spent hurling the worst possible energy at their side lawn.

Then, last night, we heard our current neighbor in yet another tussle with her boyfriend (I hope your relationship perishes! And bring the chihuahua with you! I said to the walls, feeling annoyed.)

In the car, we exchanged wide-eyed glances. Maybe it was just a coincidence. Maybe. Truthfully, I’d be the worst witch ever. I’d get scared and flake halfway. I’m just going to throw this out there, that I don’t subscribe to blackmagicfuckery, because there’s always a price to pay, and nobody throws out favors for free.

In the morning, I woke up late, was on a call or two, made spaghetti, and dreamt of having a giant Italian family, where I’d grow tomatoes in the garden and consume excessive amounts of olive oil and pasta. In the afternoon, we drove around – I accompanied le beau on some errands – and returned home, where we decided to walk around the complex.

Somebody knocked a stop sign over. I posed by it, because I never noticed how massive stop signs were. We stumbled into the brand new amenities center, and I played some piano while he played some pool. Then we sat in the swinging egg chairs and waged an egg war. Battle Eggs, he called it. We twirled and spun and propelled ourselves off of each other’s eggs, giggling uncontrollably. Later we realized that we were entirely visible to everyone at the pool, us two dizzy overgrown children playing Battle Eggs.

August 9th, 2021

What compels a girl to drive 30 miles at night in pursuit of cookies she’s not interested in? Restlessness, mostly. And a desire to drive around in the dark, shuffling endlessly through the radio.

Le beau apparently found my waffling on the road amusing. When there’s more than one decision, he said to me, you make none. I get flustered, okay? And sometimes it takes me a six point turn to reverse the other way. I also drive a mean solid 40 miles per hour on the road, even when people are blazing by at 50. Plus, lights all look the same in the dark, and god forbid those cars look slower than they really are.

Other than that, I forgot what I even did today. I woke up, I was on the balcony, we drove to the apartment, we drove back, we dropped A off, then we all hung out in the living room for a few hours while I smacked on taki’s.

After our nightly cookie adventure, we went into my giant lounge closet with the piggies and had a cuddle session. Mostly it was the pigs standing in one corner and us trying to coax them out. I said that this was supposed to be their exercise, but they just kept tunneling into my clothes. One of them finally peed in protest of being held by le beau, so I announced it was time to go home and dropped them off.

August 8th, 2021

“We can, uh, get some raspberry sparkletini–” I start.

“Get some hard shit,” A says at the same time.

We look at each other knowingly.

“You can take the boy outta X-town but you can’t take the X-town outta him.”

We’re having dinner with le beau’s family tonight. The air is fragrant with burnt sausäge and sweet curry satay chicken (“Are there potatoes?” I asked pointedly the moment I walked over. “Yes, and chicken and celery and onions,” he finished, but I’d heard all I needed to hear.)

The lake looked tantalizing today. I suggested we take a quick gander ’round town. We’ve walked here so many times over the past few years, most recently at night during the drizzly season. I’d forgotten how nice it was to be outside in the cold and rain, alone and quiet.

There were too many people outside today, though, so we cut our walk short and headed back. The bulk of today was uneventful – le beau found me this morning watching cartoons, slurping a berry smoothie and munching on custard buns. (I did help with the ‘rentals during early morning.)

We lounged around for the next few hours, le beau eventually photographing his car parts, the moments kept lively with my boys’ sweet little squeaks and sleeps.

At one point, I looked up to see le beau photographing my pigs, framing them in a car part as the pigs grazed snouts. I beamed. The intersection of love.

August 7th, 2021

Fear Street was boring. We watched a little bit of it, after I cuddled the piggies. The Cayman Jack’s was also subpar. We stopped the movie after maybe thirty minutes.

Currently scrounging around the Internet, looking for horror video games being released this year. I know that Supermassive Games releases one horror game every year for their anthology/series. Last year, it was Little Hope Horror. The year before that was Man of Medan. And the year before that, I watched Until Dawn, the superbrainchild of Supermassive Games, with the crooked legged wendigos and classic teens stuck in a cabin.

I feel like I’m potentially on a ledge of boredom, so! I will pivot to my next creative endeavor: designing shirts. These are some inspiration examples I have, pinned on a private Pinterest board:

I’m very pleased with how my shirt shopping went today. I spent the better half of the week feeling stumped, disappointed that Sam’s no longer made the type of shirt I wanted. A part of me considered going to the mall, H&M, Ross, Goodwill, Target, then Wal-Mart, but in the end, I made a snap decision to drive north, up to Michael’s. On the way, I passed by a Dollar Tree, and the moment I walked in, there was a giant bin with $1 shirts being advertised. I thought back to our IKEA trip (“I’m starting to believe in this universe thing you talk about,”) and rummaged around. The only one I liked was neon pink, and I didn’t want a neon pink shirt.

Then I stopped by Hobby Lobby, where I balked at a mug’s price – $13 for a mug? – and then saw mugs on sale. So I shimmied on over and got a mug for $2. Finally, I made my way to the back of the store, where all of the shirts were discounted, with black Gilden shirts at $3 each, and I grabbed three larges. But not before getting distracted and staring at some miniature dollhouses, thinking – if or when I have kids, I’ll probably buy them lots of toys that I…want. In the end, I didn’t buy a dollhouse, but I did have to sternly reason with myself on all the reasons to not impulse buy a dollhouse. Reasoning with reasons.

Some lady was talking up a storm at the cash register. I was getting bored and antsy and tired of standing beside the God and Country books in the last-minute-purchase aisle, so I left the line and went back to the shirts. I realized that the jibbering lady was a blessing in disguise, because the large shirts went all the way down to my knees, and so they would essentially be dresses. I like oversized clothes, but that’s just pushing it.

Then I left the store having spent $15 on 4 shirts and a mug, feeling very satisfied.

I should go to sleep. I think I’ll just go ahead and make one of my shirts tomorrow, maybe a Frida Kahlo design, maybe one of my old art pieces. I can’t decide if I should make vintage-style album covers or pull nice artwork online, like classics, or contemporaries, or, well, I don’t know. I guess the stakes really aren’t high at all, I could always buy a new shirt.

Oh! I wanted to bleach my hair as well. We’ll see if I get around to it. I cut my hair two days ago. It looked like a fur creature, the clump of hair on my bath counter. At the library, I realized my hair was starting to feel like an overcooked chicken: thick and dry. It had to go.

There are all these things I feel like and have been doing, these mindless somewhat drastic but mostly mundane activities. Although I feel myself mellowing out from the past few months. At least my mind isn’t laser-focused on some pursuit that, in the moment, feels Absolutely Mission Critical. I guess blogging at midnight feels Absolutely Mission Critical.

August 6th, 2021

Sleepy yawning in the living room while le beau plays COD and A watches videos about quadratic equations on the couch. I would offer to continue our mini-lesson from today, while we sat in the cafe, my voice escalating fifty decibels and eight octaves as I bellowed on about how to solve for x. But….I’m pooped. So I suggested we stop halfway and finish the rest later.

In the car, I turned around and said, did you know today is our x-aversary?

(Happy x-aversary sitting in a McDonald’s drive-thru.

“What…a romantic dinner. This is just our relationship in a nutshell. All the fancy restaurants and bars….

Now we go to a coffeeshop, study math, and go to a drive thru at 11:07 PM before going home to finish one beer and one seltzer because that’s all it takes nowadays.”)

Having a slight deja vu moment. Is this deja vu? When I met A and the rest of the house a few years ago, I wished we were all friends, or cuzzos, or closer, so we could hang out more often. Now here we are, doing our own thing, together. I realized that I really like hanging out with le beau’s and my best friend’s family. I always have. In a way, I mentally see them as a form of family. I tag along to family functions, hang out with their brothers, their nephews, their cousins, and it all feels so seamless. Meanwhile, I feel irrational dread at the thought of seeing my own friends.

August 5th, 2021

We’re racing down the highway, a cool 83 miles per hour, swimming and weaving through traffic.

“What are we doing? Are we crazy?”

We’re crazy.

The stakes are low. Sort of. But not really. They’re actually extremely high. To us. That is, if you consider the last UPPLAND ottoman with a matching Tottoman beige cover plus the beige POANG chair and the grey cushion plus six glasses (at a dollar each) and a milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts at IKEA high stakes. Which we do. We’re speeding down the highway because it’s an hour from closing time at IKEA and I left our $100 store credit at home. On the counter. Because, as I frantically wheezed in the aisles, he told me to find the IKEA card, not bring it in my purse.

The situation feels dire. We must come home with the ottoman using store credit plus the $15 off $150 deal he got in the mail. I have spent the past several weeks waffling over living room seating arrangements, screeching every time I feel his clammy toes brush up against me on the couch, while paralyzingly unable to decide on whether to go with 1) the ottoman (a little expensive), 2) a brand new sectional (would have to return current couch and order new online), 3) a chaise (overpriced in general), 4) a small chair (useless but nice looking) or 5) an ottoman coupled with an armchair.

When I finally did announce my decision (#5) with a sort of vague finality, the ottoman was out of stock.

“I told you to make the order yesterday! It’s out of stock now!”

“What? When’d you check? It was in stock yesterday.”

“9 PM! Now we’ll never have the ottoman!”

Today, when we went to IKEA there was one. ottoman. left. He told me to stay put, so he could find a large cart outside the store. He turned around. Ah! An abandoned cart left conveniently there, as if waiting for us to discover it. “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!” He said, and we giggled deliriously, comparing the different beige covers.

I had a sudden draw to observe the SALE section, because we all know I love a good sale, and that ate up another thirty minutes of our life, as my mind began to wander to #2, that is, to return our used couch for a new sectional. Maybe we should toss the ottoman entirely, I thought to myself, with our sofa included. I did fall in love with the POANG chair, $20 off original price, but it was so scratched up, we decided to just buy a new one.

But then we realized the store credit was at home. At least le beau had the foresight to photograph both of the cards. We reached out to a man in store uniform. With the frankness of a store manager, who looked like Elon’s Musk’s father, the man told us no, we needed to have the store credit card in person. Needed to swipe it, he said. Never knew when a creepy guy might take a picture of the code and use it at the store. I laughed nervously behind my mask and said, that is a very specific situation.

In line, we fumbled nervously over what to do next.

“Could you stay here while I go home?” He asked.

I said no. Vehemently. I was not about to be left alone at IKEA at night. Plus, what if something happened to him? I exclaimed. All for a $15 over $150 deal? I’d never forgive ourselves. So that was out of the question.

“Look. Maybe we just buy what we can with our current money, and use the store credit online,” I suggested.

“Yeah, but we would get $15 off today if we spent $150 dollars, and I want to use the coupon and the credit!” Le beau responded.

“It’s only $15. It’s okay.”

“But it’s $15 and store credit! I want to use that coupon.”

We made our way to the cashier, where we asked her the same question we had asked the manager. Could we just use a photo of the credit card? She said she would have to call the manager. She walkie-talkied him. Realizing that that would very likely be Elon Musk’s father again, I walked a few feet away and pretended not to know le beau.

So here we fucking were, blazing down the freeway in a mad dash to get the card, to show up in time, hoping to God nobody stole the cart we hid in aisle 32. We dreaded another couple turning around to see the full cart, finding everything they’d ever wanted, and exclaiming to each other, “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!”

We arrived in the nick of time. Our chocolates and furniture goods had not been stolen. We scanned the items, we added another chocolate bar for good measure, and le beau politely inquired about the $15 over $150 deal.

“Did it, uh, go through with the credit?”

“Er, let me check – no.”

“Why? Here’s the coupon,” le beau showed her the email.

“Sir, the deal starts on August 6th. It’s August 5th.”

Le beau was speechless. I knew the most I could do was be a quietly supportive girlfriend as I watched him die inside, having booked 60 miles for this clusterfuckery.

As we walked out of the store, in an act of poetic justice, we passed by Musk’s father with our large cart. I proudly wheeled away, then promptly ran into a sign.

August 4th, 2021

“we’re just two goofballs

bumbling through life

not knowing what

the fuck we’re doing”

It’s nice, sitting here, shooting the shit, updates like geysers.

August 3rd, 2021

Nobody said working from home meant I had to be home, so one year into this lifestyle, I’ve decided to embrace it, work elsewhere. I’m in a corner of the library where my mother used to take me as a child. Across the room are several white-haired old guys perusing through newspapers. I had moved here from the second floor, once an old man sat at the table across from me and coughed. My first thought was ‘not today, Satan.’ Not referring to the man, of course, but the situation. I packed my bags and left. I was never a polite person to begin with, but the pandemic has rendered social etiquette moot.

There’s lots of art in this library. And forgotten memories. I have photos here from when I was four years old, rocking my bowl cut (or ponytail with the pink scrunchie), clasping onto my elegant mother in her elegant dresses, standing by my then-pudgy father, me beaming stupidly at the camera. I always made dumbass faces in photos. I’m sure my parents were proud. To think that they once had to hide books from me as a child.

August 2nd, 2021

Just supine-laid off my food baby while lounging in my oversized closet, scrolling through Snapchat, watching a girl named Karina eat Coke-shaped cake and laughing at the absurdity. Not just her, but also the situation, me in my closet, giggling away at her foot-long nails. I had this brief ray of ‘what am I doing with my life?’ Then I moved onto Reddit.

For lunch, I found myself eating the fourth or fifth bag of Trader Joe’s orange chicken in a month. I was dismayed. Not that there is anything wrong with Trader Joe’s orange chicken, but I have spent years railing against orange chicken in general. So, feeling empowered, I went to H Mart. There were too many people in the fresh produce section – I’m not enough of a food veteran to know what I like and to make it from scratch – so I zigzagged through the aisles and ended up in the frozen food section.

I never realized how profane my inner voice was until I started examining the frozen goods. Yes, bitch! this voice kept exclaiming, to nobody in particular. I got really excited and started looking up all the foods and throwing them in my cart. Japchae dumplings? Buy it. Pork buns? Buy it. Fried dumplings? Buy. It. And it was all so aesthetically pleasing. Look at my cart. Look at it!

Then I looked up and saw a man who looked suspiciously like my childhood doctor. I realized it was, in fact, my childhood doctor. In an effort to avoid social pleasantries, I scooted out the aisle backwards and ran into the fire extinguisher. I prayed to God it wouldn’t go off and then slunk away to the ice cream section, where I saw matcha mochi. Bought it.

I skittered home happily and made the dumplings and Tonkotsu noodles. Oh, ’twas sublime.