bleach blonde breakups





You betrayed me

And I know that you’ll never feel sorry

For the way I hurt, yeah

You’d talk to her

When we were together

Loved you at your worst

But that didn’t matter

Bleached my hair. Waiting for it to work its hairicle magic. Ran out of bleach near the end – now the crown of my head will darker than the rest – so I’ll make an Ulta run soon. This is, what, the fifth time I’ve bleached my hair? I bleached my hair for the first time last March. I sat in my grad school office, blasting rap and watching hair tutorials on Youtube. I went home, dyed my hair, messed up, bleached it two more times, cut it all off in the winter, bleached it again in April, and finally cut it in July.

I’m glad I figured out a way to DIY balayage my hair at home. I’ve always wanted blonde highlights, ever since I was fifteen, my best friends and I huddled in the bathroom with box dyes from Walgreens, which we’d walked to in tight tank tops and short shorts. The dye never worked. It took me a while to realize that I had to first lift my hair color via bleach and then dye it. Otherwise, the dye would just get loss in the thick olivey mass of darkness that is my head. Years later, I walked into a Korean hair salon and tentatively inquired how much it’d cost to balayage my hair. The lady gave my short hair a quick up-down and quoted $250. Shocked, I squinted my eyes so they wouldn’t bug out, a sort of cancellation effect, thanked her, and never went back.

So now here I am, wrapped in a towel, hair in foils, Olivia Rodrigo stuck in my head.

She is just… so relatable. God, where was she when I was a teenager, wailing about being betrayed by my ex? Honestly. Listening to her lyrics makes me want to give that Disney boy a piece of my mind. It’s not that I relate to her now – obviously – I did not just obtain my driver’s license (Driver’s License) and I’m the last person to keep quiet to keep the peace (Traitor). But everything she sings about evokes then-painful-now-entertaining memories of loving and losing a first love.

Because now that I listen to her song, Traitor, and think about it – Olivia’s right, how could he have suddenly acquired a new girlfriend in two weeks? I know for damn sure they didn’t start talking two weeks after we broke up. (What a player.) See, people online – they pooh-pooh Gen Z-ers and geriatric millennials who flock to Rodrigo, saying the boy in Rodrigo’s song couldn’t have been a traitor if they weren’t dating. But they’re missing the point. You come into this world an egg, and first love cracks you open, yolk spills. You tape yourself back up, Humpty Dumpty-style, jagged and breathless. All these things I’d forgotten – all these emotions I’d run through like a small Russian gerbil – they come flooding back as I dramatically paint my hair. In looking back, these experiences of young love were just as tumultuous, dramatic, overwrought, painful, and overblown as she describes. And I’m glad she’s here on the radio, capturing it.