The other day, I mused aloud, what’s it like to have friends? And then we looked at each other and burst out laughing. God, that is so sad, le beau responded. But is it, really? I was looking at old photos the other day, littered with friends and conversations I’d quickly forget. These relations were superficial but sufficient. They did the job. Company. Jokes. Conversation. But I remembered how empty and resentful I had felt. It was exhausting. Like trying to drink from dry ice, desperate and pointless.

Having maybe one or two solid relationships, on the other hand, is like drinking from a stream. It’s just, like, natural. I don’t even know how to describe it. I had never felt so alone than when I was surrounded by people, and I’ve never felt so at peace with fewer than three people in my life. These three people also have me in the ring with one or two other people. We’re all the same type of people, loners who love and lone together, and there is no other relationship more fulfilling than knowing that you’re someone else’s person (not even in a romantic context) and they’re yours.