am I watching videos of #Jolivia falling in love on Youtube? At midnight. On a Monday night. In my giant lounge closet. (Feels safe here.) I am, quite frankly, living vicariously through these two Disney stars, dismayed with the 20/20 hindsight awareness that Joshua left Olivia – ahem, betrayed her – for Sabrina in two weeks. Two weeks! Can you believe it? Ooh. I would not be able to believe my eyes. Then Sabrina shot back with her own song, Skin, musing about Olivia not getting under her Skin, even though she clearly did, hence the song Skin.

Oh, this is so sad. Watching the two former lovebirds giggle on camera and answer trivia questions about High School Musical. Boy even blurts out that he loves her during a scene in High School Musical. Yung luv. Olivia is such a doll. The poor thing, being trampled on by this well-meaning boy. And yet. Watch her blossom and rise from the ashes of #Jolivia, her career skyrocketing to unimaginable heights.

I know I’m not alone as I peer through the Youtube comments. We all live vicariously through #Jolivia as we turn on the radio and sing about collectively obtaining our driver’s license and crying on our bathroom floors. This morning, while playing Traitor, I loudly grumbled to nobody in particular, I’m ’bout to give this boy a piece of my mind. Le beau was right outside my door and started laughing. He knew exactly who I was talking about. We’ve spent more time than we’d care to admit commiserating on all the ways Olivia’s been wronged.

(“–What are you doing?”

“Watching Olivia and Joshua and the love triangle.”

“…Why?”

“Why not?”

“Go to sleep. It’s midnight. You’re x years old!”)