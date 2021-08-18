How’s it feel to be at the center of magic

To linger in tones and words?

I opened the floodgates

And found no water, no current, no river, no rush How’s it feel to stand at the height of your powers

To captivate every heart?

Projecting your visions to strangers who feel it

Who listen, who linger on every word Oh, it’s a rush

Oh, it’s a rush But alone it feels like dying

All alone I feel so much I want my offering to woo, to calm, to clear, to solve

But the only offering that comes

It calls, it screams, there’s nothing here

After I finished Michelle Zauner’s memoir, Crying in H Mart, “an exploration of grief, family, and identity as a Korean American,” I spent the next hour reading every article about her that I could get my hands on. I read her interviews. I read her short essays. I read about how she made a pseudo Instagram account to stalk her father’s new hunny in Thailand in the wake of her mother’s death.

Then I watched her music videos – one of them called Boyish, filmed in something called ‘bisexual lighting.’ I thought it was some sort of academic abstraction, but no. Turns out it’s an actual type of lighting. I listened to her new album, Jubilee. I watched her Paprika performance on Jimmy Fallon over and over and over again, sinking into the melody, her puffed sleeves reminding me of Björk.

Even though I might have stumbled upon her music (Japanese Breakfast) on the dreary 90 mph race to morning classes, it would have likely slipped away as some other indie tune tucked into the Spotify playlist I didn’t curate. Knowing her story gives her music more depth, more richness. I admire Michelle. I admire her strength, her creativity, her music, her writing. She’s the coolest person I’ve never met.