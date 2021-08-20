Fantastic Friday

What an excellent way to start off my Friday. Examining my hands to see where blood starts to pool around the tiny cuts I can’t see or feel and didn’t know were there until I saw dark red blooming on a paper towel.

Fantastic.

I am not going to fly into a rage. I am going to sit here calmly and debate whether I go elsewhere this morning. Maybe the library or something.

At work, I can sense I’m being granted more and more of that sweet, sweet autonomy I so crave, which is doing wonders for my wellbeing. I don’t want guidance. I want 15 minutes of instruction, and then my own time to do whatever I see fit. My boss noted the other day, I know you’re self-sufficient, L, but please feel free to reach out if you have any questions.

(We all know I’m not reaching out.)

In the span of a week, I’ve become the official unofficial site designer and maker. Hey, I’ll take it. It’s better than making websites in the third grade for other fellow third graders and being paid $3 in quarters and dimes.