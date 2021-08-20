Friday night at Kroger

Waiting in the parking lot of a Bonchon for curbside pickup. Japchae and Korean fried chicken. I asked if we had alcohol at home, but we don’t, and the liquor stores around here close early. But beer is fine. So maybe we’ll just go to one of the markets down the highway and buy a six-pack.

Le beau’s not allowed to drink tonight, though. Per Luctor’s orders. I adamantly diagnosed his condition last weekend, googled his symptoms, administered a dosage of medication. He seems to be improving. Thank god for access to modern medicine. And the Internet. Honestly, the diagnosis started as an outrageous joke. Then we realized that that had probably happened, because of course that would happen to us.

Is it normal to feel instinctively afraid of people nowadays? I slipped into the restaurant to use the bathroom, wearing shades and a black mask. I was simultaneously glaring at everyone and pretending not to see them. Too comfortable behind sunglasses, I’ve taken to the bad habit of staring at people, observing intensely. I saw a man in a baseball hat and arm tattoos, looking at me, almost sneering, and I felt a deep dislike for him. I saw his girlfriend, tired looking, nose upturned. I had a strange feeling about them. They drove away.

But maybe I’m just being paranoid. Over the past year, my general misanthropy’s bloomed, blossomed, to the point where I can’t imagine that I once approached people to talk to them for a photography project. When people approach me nowadays – a museum docent, a librarian – I scream, jump back three feet, apologize for screaming.

Jesus. Time to race to Kroger to buy pumpkin pie and alcohol.