A few days ago, I asked le beau if he was jealous of the attention I heaped onto the pigs. He said yes. Now I am treating him like my third guinea pig, and I think he’s enjoying it so far.

It’s Saturday morning. I’m too wary of WordPress’s functionality to write on my regular journal glob. But I also don’t feel like sleeping, since I’m hyper. So here I am, writing my thoughts on the Internet.

What did we do tonight? Oh. We stopped by to get bonchon chicken and bought pumpkin pie and seasonal beer (which he wasn’t allowed to have, per Luctor’s orders) We zipped home, where I promptly finished a beer and half the japchae before the room started spinning.

Then we put on this Netflix show about OJ Simpson. I thought certain details of the case were common knowledge – maybe they were, or maybe my friends in high school and I were just weird – but the glove, the phrase, if it does not fit, you must acquit, the racial tensions surrounding the verdict, the sly powerhouse lawyers and their slick slipperiness. All that stuff now replicated on TV now, except with celebrities like Ross from Friends and Jon Travolta.

I also went on a mini tirade, but I’m too tired to rehash it. I tried blogging when I was not sober but also not not sober and I kept having to backspace to write out words correctly. I don’t know how people like Hemingway or the loud drunks with pens did it, people who touted their drinks as magical thinking juice. I can’t think for shit when I’m spinning around. But I don’t think thinking is the primary goal of inebriation.

It’s almost 2 in the morning. May the lord bless me with sleep and not have my body wake me up at 8:44 AM. Or else I will be pissed. I get antsy when I think of the next day and if there’s anything I want to do- I went from being so future oriented to being so present oriented that I become anxious thinking of tomorrow. So I won’t think of tomorrow until it’s today and whatever whim passes by and I can chase after it.

I wonder if it’s healthy – to no longer plan my days, my weeks, my months, to think of the future as mostly an abstraction, to become borderline hedonist in acting on my whims. I’m not sure. If anything, it must be a sort of weird balancing act, countering the years I spent planning goals and steps. My thoughts of the future are so outlandish nowadays, as I wonder: How do I purchase my own mountain? Do I have five children? Do we pack our bags and move north in six months? I have no clue.

Mostly I feel like a bug on a leaf in a river, clinging on for dear life, weirdly enjoying the ride as I observe the ridges and crusts of the leaf.