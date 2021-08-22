Two Germaphobes Walk Into a Bar (I Mean, a Grocery Store)

Annnnnd there goes half our water bill towards washing groceries.

Grocery shopping as a germaphobe makes things just that much more difficult. In addition to maneuvering the store with staticky gloves, I come home, change into new clothes, throw all store clothes into the hamper, bring out the food, wipe surfaces with Clorox, toss out plastic produce containers, wash fruits and vegetables 3x under cool water, bake all greens at 250 degrees Fahrenheit for 15 minutes, repackage the produce into ziplock bags, and finally wipe down all surfaces touched by the food.

As I washed my red grapes, which had laid dusty in open store bags, I shuddered, thinking of all the people who’d breathed on my grapes. Pandemic or not, I don’t know where the store associates’ hands have been, so I’m. cleaning. everything.

Pretty sure our different-but-related forms of OCD/germaphobia have only magnified preexisting tendencies. I’m freaked out by disease; he’s freaked out by gross things. In other words, I fear the consequences, he fears the condition. So now, after grocery runs, we operate by several unsaid rules. (Well, they are verbalized when one of us screams in terror about the other person violating a rule.)

Rule #1: In the store, you are not allowed to touch anything without a gloved hand. 1a) If you do, it becomes the official dirty hand. Let partner know you have a dirty hand, which will do all dirty biddings, i.e opening doors and touching scanners. 1b) For clean personal items, always take the glove off, i.e checking phone. 1c) Always track items that have been touched by 1a dirty hand.



Rule #2: All produce packaging must be vigorously wiped down by a moist Clorox wipe. 1a) Moisture is key.



Rule #3: Keep all meats in separate bags, and wash hands right after touching the meat. 1a) Reminder: Do not leave meat out to defrost on the counter overnight, because it will spoil, and it will turn flaky in the oven, and it will leave a bad taste in your mouth when you try it anyways because the chicken cost $12 but the lesson was worth more. 1b) I told him not to eat the chicken.



Rule #4: Clean all fruits and vegetables 3-5 times under running water. 1a) Toss the original packaging. 1b) Repackage into plastic bags.



Rule #5: All greens, like spinach, arugula, or kale, must be baked in the oven to kill bacteria, particularly food-poisoning causing bacteria, such as norovirus. 1a) Fun fact: Did you know that leafy greens are one of the leading causes of food poisoning? I’m pretty sure we got food poisoning from the slivers of spinach in our sandwiches at that one play le beau took me for my birthday. That was a very poorly worded sentence. 1b) Fun fact #2: The E. coli outbreak at Chipotle was linked to leafy greens. 20 people were hospitalized! I will not be hospitalized because of salad!



Rule #6: All clothing worn in the store and in the car is designated as dirty clothes, and must be immediately relegated to the clothing hamper. 1a) Do not sit on any furniture prior to changing clothes. 1b) Clothes may possibly be reused for outdoor activities.



Rule #7: Lay out all personal items on the table, and wipe down with a moist Clorox wipe. Let dry. 1a) Place back in bag. If bag touched store items, throw bag in hamper.



Now that I type it out, I’m starting to realize that we sound insane in the membrane. But you know what? We have a routine. We have our rules. In the end, it’s nice to think that everything in our home, everything in our fridge, everything we eat, has been vigorously disinfected to the greatest extent that we can disinfect it. And if it means delegating half the water bill to cleaning, good health, and, most importantly, peace of mind, so be it.

😎