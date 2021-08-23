August Diaries

August 24th, 2021

Currently reading the old online journal of a girl I used to talk to. I suddenly thought of her because she’d been hit by a car. She was fine, but it was such a disturbing and specific event. We had waged a blog war several years ago, because that’s what totally mature, totally not petty, totally non-passive aggressive women do in the prime of their lives.

I guess she had been under the impression that I wanted to be her friend, when in reality, I pitied her. She was a sad person, a broken butterfly pinned to a board. We had very little chemistry. It was excruciatingly awkward to talk to her. I could never look her in the eye, because it was that type of dynamic, and I breathed a sigh of relief every time we finished hanging out. I also counted my lucky stars that I had friends I could be myself around, rather than dodge eye contact with.

At the same time, I felt bad for her. She was so damn sad. And lonely. Don’t get me wrong, I’ve spent my fair share of time feeling lonely and sad myself, so I felt sorry for her. I asked for hang out with her when I’m not sure I really wanted to. Because of the aforementioned eye contact thing.

These feelings, per her blog posts, were mutual.

I don’t remember exactly what happened, it was all just a random blur of events, but I distinctly remember she wrote my name on her blog. This pissed. me. off. As somebody who doesn’t even use her real name, first or last, on job resumes, I was fucking livid, seeing my name splattered across her blog like a squashed bug that’d found itself on a windshield wiper.

So I asked her to please take my real name down. Then, in her infinite wisdom, she proceeded to publicly write about me and the incident.

I wanted to digitally slap this girl upside down. So I clapped back with a blog of my own. I remember sitting in the salad bar with my best friend the next day – we got together for lunch on Tuesdays and Thursdays, a dramatic irony, as she had sat me down during our first week of math class, ripped her glasses off, stared deeply into my eyes, and said that this wasn’t going to just be a Monday, Wednesday, Friday friendship. I was horrified. Now here we were, a Tuesday-Thursday lunch friendship, secure enough of the other’s loyalty that lunches were fine.

Hoo boy. If I got a penny for every time I called this girl a DB – which I’ll use initials for, since I want to maintain some semblance of propriety here – I would be a rich, rich girl. Every time I shook my head and said, DB, my best friend would erupt into a guffaw.

My boyfriend also got an earful of this utterly nonsensical situation later that evening. And he just got to hear it again, this time in the passenger seat. He remembered her, too. He chuckled. It riles me up, but in an amused way. DB.

August 23rd, 2021

Le beau found me munching on mangos like a savage in the corner of the kitchen at 12:13 AM. I remember this detail, because I kept staring at the time while eating my mango. I was staring at the time, because I was contemplating how nice it is to be an adult, that to be an adult is to be a child without an adult to tell you no. So I can eat mangos at midnight and stay up with my guinea pigs.

Finished the book by Josh Sundquist, the one where he investigated why, after 25 years, he never landed a girlfriend. I finished the book in two days, reading until I was nauseous. Sometimes I attack books with such voraciousness that I am reminded not to settle for books I don’t particularly like. Those are the 3.5 star books on my 21 Books in ’21 Project: stories I trudged through, because I’d already read 100 pages, so I had to trudge through another 100. Bad strategy. Don’t settle. This applies to everything in life.

Then I started another book called Bullshit Jobs: A Theory. The author, Graeber, wrote an article on it in STRIKE! Magazine several years ago, and it went viral. A few months ago, I was feeling mildly pissy and political and stumbled upon the article. It resonated. I tried sharing it around in real life, but it wasn’t much of a hit. So I buried it in the back of my brain. It has since serendipitously resurfaced on my iPad.

August 22nd, 2021

Went through old IG archives. Um, who let me post this on Instagram?

August 21st, 2021

Sitting in the hot car with the windows rolled down. It’s 100 degrees outside. There’s only so much that garage wind can do.

I’m doing it in the name of loyalty and boredom and entertainment. Le beau is trying to change his oil. He asked, exasperated, if I was joining out of pride. I said no. I wasn’t lying. There’s nothing I enjoy more than tagging along: as a kid, following my Dad around Sam’s was the highlight of my weekend, and in college, I’d sit in my best friend’s science classes, munching on nuggets.

Le beau’s thirty minute DIY oil change, however, has turned into a three hour debacle. He forgot one item, then another one, then another one, then I had to pee, then he forgot something else. That was when I insisted we get expensive sugar milk (brown sugar boba). He sped over, and I could sense his aggravation, but luckily, the dairy appeased his lactose intolerant ass, and we cruised on back, content and filled with milk.

Perk of being certified bona fide losers: great parking on the weekends. While everyone else is COVIDing it up at the clubs and restaurants, we secure the closest parking spaces at home. You can guess who’s parked right next to the door. Me.

Last, but not least, I started a new book about a man who, never having had a girlfriend, recounts all the slightly romantic encounters in his life, and then finds them years later to find out what happened. I just finished the chapter where he, in switching from home school to public school, memorized the name of every single eighth grader in the yearbook, and proceeded to greet everyone by first and last name on day one.

Sounds like my kinda guy. I’m going to go back to reading that now. The Sociology section of Libby is surprisingly more interesting than I thought it’d be.

August 20th, 2021

A few days ago, I asked le beau if he was jealous of the attention I heaped onto the pigs. He said yes. Now I am treating him like my third guinea pig, and I think he’s enjoying it so far.

This morning I knocked over my fourth cup in five months. I’ve already broken two wine glasses and a cup. This mug was on its way to become a favorite. Not anymore. I cleaned it all up, spilt coffee included, bellowing my one loud grievance to le beau, who was tucked away in his room. Then I cut my hands into tiny pools of blood. I cursed and wrapped up the deepest cuts in bandaids so tightly my fingers turned blue.

Around noon, I was feeling stuffy, so I went to the coffeeshop-house. I sat outside on the patio, where I doodled a monster for Inktober. I’m excited for September 1st – it’s when they release the prompts – and in all my eager beavernosity, I am drawing random horror images ahead of time.

The afternoon floated away. In the evening, we stopped by to get bonchon chicken and bought pumpkin pie and seasonal beer (which he wasn’t allowed to have, per Luctor’s orders) We zipped home, where I promptly finished a beer and half the japchae before the room started spinning.

It’s almost 2 in the morning. I get antsy when I think of the next day and if there’s anything I want to do- I went from being so future oriented to being so present oriented that I become anxious thinking of tomorrow. So I won’t think of tomorrow until it’s today and whatever whim passes by and I can chase after it.

I wonder if it’s healthy – to no longer plan my days, my weeks, my months, to think of the future as mostly an abstraction, to become borderline hedonist in acting on my whims. I’m not sure. If anything, it must be a sort of weird balancing act, countering the years I spent planning goals and steps. My thoughts of the future are so outlandish nowadays, as I wonder: How do I purchase my own mountain? Do I have five children? Do we pack our bags and move north in six months? I have no clue.

Mostly I feel like a bug on a leaf in a river, clinging on for dear life, weirdly enjoying the ride as I observe the ridges and crusts of the leaf.

August 19th, 2021

Ah! I played an electric guitar for the first time today. I loved the way it felt and sounded. I don’t know for sure if I will buy one yet – it’s an investment and I want to do more research – but I felt so light and happy experimenting with the dials and playing. Ah!

We had stopped by Guitar Center 15 minutes before closing time, even though I needed to use the bathroom. I had spent $5 on expensive sugar milk (brown sugar boba). We went to a nature preserve afterwards, where le beau spotted a cute mouse scurrying around a Jeep in the parking lot. We stared at the adorable rodent, which crept closer and closer to a woman outside her car. The mouse ultimately hugged the Jeep tires, and we cooed. I love rodents.

Then a man pulled up and yelled, ‘there’s a mouse by you, lady!’ She didn’t hear him, but we did, and the three of us made eye contact. He was most likely wondering why we were in the middle of the parking lot, watching a grey mouse sidle up to a woman. Something about the man’s demeanor bothered le beau, his seeming heroism and the way it fell flat, the wide-eyed judgement of this presumed savior. We ended up leaving the trail entirely and going to Guitar Center. On a whim.

A man showed us how to plug the guitar into the amp, and then led us to fiddle around. I picked out a grey guitar, which I played in the video, and then a dark red one. I was. hyped. And a little nervous. When the man passed by us, I heard him humming the song I was playing.

August 18th, 2021

Yay. My motivation is back. I’ve been wavering between feeling irritated and inspired the past few months, so I’m glad to be settling into this pleasant, driven mood.

August 17th, 2021

Did absolutely nothing today. Well, I did bleach my hair and read White Ivy and drive us to get chocolate boba.

In the car, I was thinking of how loyalty necessitates blindness, but the thought isn’t really fully fleshed out, and I’m too sleepy to think any harder about it.

Le beau bought a 24 foot HDMI cable to use his Playstation in the living room. He bought Ghost of Tsushima the other day and he’s hooked.

August 16th, 2021

365 days ago, we were hiking in the woods with beers and blue backpacks. I still have the film from last year. Will schedule that out later tonight before I forget.

Time to make that pot roast I’ve been talking about for a week. Honestly, at this point, it’s too late to turn back. I’ve already chopped the onions and garlic and carrots and celery, marinated the meat, so I really cannot back out.

Last night, I wasted all that time wondering about what fun things to do on my first day of vacation, because my services were promptly requested. I spent the day running errands and painting walls. I also spent time con el loved ones, feeling warm and fuzzy and speckled with paint.

On another note, I would like to formally retract my earlier statement on the graphic shirts. They’re sick. And I’m making more. I let le beau wear one of them today, the Dali one, and he picked out a black shirt at the store that he liked.

Reading the news and it’s all so goddamn dismal. I made a quiet rule to myself, when I first made this blog, that I would not date or opinionize it with news, politics, or current affairs. It’s a slippery slope, one I’m more comfortable gliding around in real life. And even then, it’s iffy. Just a fat game of getting pissed and pissing people off. So. I’ll just say that the earthly experience can be so… especially…. hellish.

August 15th, 2021

Been feeling creative and crafty. Bleached my hair in the morning, ran out of bleach, bought some more bleach. Oh. I need to check if I have hair toner left over from last year…..

Made shirts in the afternoon:

I like the middle one the most – it’s a piece by Roy Lichtenstein. The one on the left, the Dr. Manhattan one, that one’s okay, I don’t hate it. I do hate the one on the right, which I should have reprinted for more contrast.

Anyways. At least I have graphic T-shirts now. Each of them cost only $5 to make, shirt and printing paper included, so I’m satisfied. I can now stop slinking around in oversized wool sweaters in the dead of summer.

Also, another possible creative project on the horizon: illustrating…idioms? I was in the shower today when I suddenly wondered, why do they call people ‘thick as thieves?’ And then suddenly I was blasted with the image of curvy, thicc thieves. Then I giggled to myself and looked up more idioms. I’m not sure there’s going to be anything as culturally relevant as being thicc as thieves, but we’ll see. I’ll keep ya posted.

August 14th, 2021

Started off my four day weekend in classic Lu fashion: deep cleaning the apartment. After that, I tagged along with le beau for yet another set of errands while reading on my iPad.Then we came home and I browsed different ways to make pot roast in the Instant Pot. I’ve never made pot roast before, and it’s too hot to consume pot roast, but last night, I was seized by the sudden desire to make pot roast. So I bought a massive cut of chuck roast with onions and garlic and carrots and potatoes to make pot roast. Wish me luck.

We just finished some ramen – well, I ordered the spicy ramen and offered him some, but he immediately choked on it and turned bright pink. I also turned bright pink upon observation of myself in the mirror. We brainstormed ways to passive aggressively express our displeasure with set #3 of neighbors, and I nodded faintly after one suggestion, saying it’d probably make them tremble in their booties. This quickly evolved into us adding a beat and riffing off each other, while I wiggled my legs and we sang about tremblin’ in my booties.

There’s something else that’s been looming dangerously in the horizon of our lives, and it’s so outrageous and inappropriate I cannot write it down, ever. It’s time to bring in the Luctor with her diagnoses and treatments. Future me will know exactly what I’m referencing when I go back and skim this, so, yeah, that’s a wrap. Oh, and a rap. Because we’re tremblin’ in our booties (tre-tremblin’ in our booties.)

August 13th, 2021

Too tired to write about today, but I will say that I’ve been logging semi-morbid predictions of COVID since last February. In general, they’re too semi-morbid to share, so I hide them in Drafts until I’m feeling curious and semi-morbid later. Surprisingly, though, what I wrote a few days ago didn’t take very long to materialize, splashed across headlines, upvoted into oblivion.

August 12th, 2021

We went biking this evening. I love biking. There’s no other way to say it. I love biking. We went onto the trails and biked past trees and lakes and bridges. I trailed, no pun intended, behind le beau, sniffing the wind, breezy cow manure. When we arrived, the sun was gold setting in the sky, and when we left, a silvery crescent moon had taken its place. I briefly stared at and then changed the gears to pedal harder.

We came home after dark and decided to go to Target, because why not? Every time le beau turned his back, I wandered to some other part of the store, getting lost, annoying him in the process. At least I found some mugs.

Want to get ice cream? He asked. I shrugged and said sure, let’s do it. The lady behind the counter looked like a grungy artist: tattooist by day, ice cream scooper by night. We left with a combination of lemon sorbet, strawberry daiquiri, mango, and an interesting saffron one.

Everyday feels like a Friday, le beau said. I think I justify my current indulgence as time made up for the years I wasted gunning for grades and awards and acceptances to whatever I thought was important at the time. In a way, I feel like I spent so much time setting goals and trying to reach them (I wanted to be Valedictorian, I wanted to get into an Ivy League, I wanted to complete my Master’s, I wanted to work at NASA, and now all I want to do is lie in bed and watch my guinea pigs while raising a large Italian family) that I never was the wild hoodlum many adults predicted I’d be. And the one I wanted to be.

So this is my way of taking back the night, of embracing this utterly unremarkable existence, grateful to be so fortunate as to live a boring life. Which I describe in excruciating detail online.

4:29 PM

I spent a solid 30 minutes memorizing the remaining lyrics to Just a Friend. I’ve always gotten to the Agatha, Agnes and Germaine and Jack part but not after (while singing long past the point of social acceptability with scathing dance moves to match). So I sat at the dinner table rewinding and rapping the parts I missed, much to le beau’s exasperation.

Rest in peace Biz Markie. Thanks for giving us sick classics to sing to after school.

August 11th, 2021

The days are melting together. Maybe it’s the heat. Or maybe it’s because I’m really not doing anything eventful whatsoever, just getting lost in my head, tuning into a few meetings, flitting from one place to another, tagging along on le beau’s errands. We finally went grocery shopping today after I did a bit of finger-pointing, accusing him of dragging us down into poor eating habits. His eyes twinkled a little bit when he recognized that I was just being a PPL. Well, who took us to the cookie shop two days ago? he asked. Then he said he wasn’t going to go grocery shopping with me, and I was a little miffed about that, and the next thing you know, I was a pseudo race car laughing so hard that tears were streaming down my cheeks. Let’s do that every week, I suggested.

And so we went to the grocery store. To redeem myself, I came home with spinach, cucumbers, croissants, grapes and mangos. I cleaned everything with high Lu-expert efficiency, washing the mangos, the greens, the grapes, the cucumbers. I sliced the cucumbers, I washed the mangos, I rinsed the grapes, I repackaged everything, I baked the greens, and they came out of the oven a disgusting, soppy, greenish-purple mess. I clumped them all together like a ball of hair and squeezed, hard, until 70% of the liquid came out. God, I almost threw up. I pay a steep price for my germaphobia, I really fucking do. But I’ll take soggy spinach over salmonella any day. I don’t trust raw greens.

August 10th, 2021

Finished doing aggressive Russian squat kicks to the song Rapustin. Remember that time I was utterly obsessed with Rasputin and the story of how he lived in the czarina’s ear as a womanizer who womanized all the women in town and became a threat, so he was invited to dinner, poisoned, survived, shot, survived, chased the perpetrator through the halls, survived, and then was shot so many times into the river that he froze to death?

I am, as I mentioned earlier, billowing with schadenfreude and glee. That one evil paranoid unstable god-awful neighbor’s home is on the verge of imploding and they left in a mad rush. They caused so much grief, primping and pampering, pouring time and money into themselves, only themselves. Would they ever leave? Truthfully, they looked the type to rot from the inside out, and so they did, their house a broken metaphor. When I heard the news, I had a quick flashback to the days I spent hurling the worst possible energy at their side lawn.

Then, last night, we heard our current neighbor in yet another tussle with her boyfriend (I hope your relationship perishes! And bring the chihuahua with you! I said to the walls, feeling annoyed.)

In the car, we exchanged wide-eyed glances. Maybe it was just a coincidence. Maybe. Truthfully, I’d be the worst witch ever. I’d get scared and flake halfway. I’m just going to throw this out there, that I don’t subscribe to blackmagicfuckery, because there’s always a price to pay, and nobody throws out favors for free.

In the morning, I woke up late, was on a call or two, made spaghetti, and dreamt of having a giant Italian family, where I’d grow tomatoes in the garden and consume excessive amounts of olive oil and pasta. In the afternoon, we drove around – I accompanied le beau on some errands – and returned home, where we decided to walk around the complex.

Somebody knocked a stop sign over. I posed by it, because I never noticed how massive stop signs were. We stumbled into the brand new amenities center, and I played some piano while he played some pool. Then we sat in the swinging egg chairs and waged an egg war. Battle Eggs, he called it. We twirled and spun and propelled ourselves off of each other’s eggs, giggling uncontrollably. Later we realized that we were entirely visible to everyone at the pool, us two dizzy overgrown children playing Battle Eggs.

August 9th, 2021

What compels a girl to drive 30 miles at night in pursuit of cookies she’s not interested in? Restlessness, mostly. And a desire to drive around in the dark, shuffling endlessly through the radio.

Le beau apparently found my waffling on the road amusing. When there’s more than one decision, he said to me, you make none. I get flustered, okay? And sometimes it takes me a six point turn to reverse the other way. I also drive a mean solid 40 miles per hour on the road, even when people are blazing by at 50. Plus, lights all look the same in the dark, and god forbid those cars look slower than they really are.

After our nightly cookie adventure, we went into my giant lounge closet with the piggies and had a cuddle session. Mostly it was the pigs standing in one corner and us trying to coax them out. I said that this was supposed to be their exercise, but they just kept tunneling into my clothes. One of them finally peed in protest of being held by le beau, so I announced it was time to go home and dropped them off.

August 8th, 2021

“We can, uh, get some raspberry sparkletini–” I start.

“Get some hard shit,” A says at the same time.

We look at each other knowingly.

“You can take the boy outta X-town but you can’t take the X-town outta him.”

We’re having dinner with le beau’s family tonight. The air is fragrant with burnt sausäge and sweet curry satay chicken (“Are there potatoes?” I asked pointedly the moment I walked over. “Yes, and chicken and celery and onions,” he finished, but I’d heard all I needed to hear.)

The lake looked tantalizing today. I suggested we take a quick gander ’round town. We’ve walked here so many times over the past few years, most recently at night during the drizzly season. I’d forgotten how nice it was to be outside in the cold and rain, alone and quiet.

There were too many people outside today, though, so we cut our walk short and headed back. The bulk of today was uneventful – le beau found me this morning watching cartoons, slurping a berry smoothie and munching on custard buns. (I did help with the ‘rentals during early morning.)

We lounged around for the next few hours, le beau eventually photographing his car parts, the moments kept lively with my boys’ sweet little squeaks and sleeps.

At one point, I looked up to see le beau photographing my pigs, framing them in a car part as the pigs grazed snouts. I beamed. The intersection of love.

August 7th, 2021

Fear Street was boring. We watched a little bit of it, after I cuddled the piggies. The Cayman Jack’s was also subpar. We stopped the movie after maybe thirty minutes.

Currently scrounging around the Internet, looking for horror video games being released this year. I know that Supermassive Games releases one horror game every year for their anthology/series. Last year, it was Little Hope Horror. The year before that was Man of Medan. And the year before that, I watched Until Dawn, the superbrainchild of Supermassive Games, with the crooked legged wendigos and classic teens stuck in a cabin.

I feel like I’m potentially on a ledge of boredom, so! I will pivot to my next creative endeavor: designing shirts. These are some inspiration examples I have, pinned on a private Pinterest board:

I’m very pleased with how my shirt shopping went today. I spent the better half of the week feeling stumped, disappointed that Sam’s no longer made the type of shirt I wanted. I made a snap decision to drive north, up to Michael’s. On the way, I passed by a Dollar Tree, and the moment I walked in, there was a giant bin with $1 shirts being advertised. I thought back to our IKEA trip (“I’m starting to believe in this universe thing you talk about,”) and rummaged around. The only one I liked was neon pink, and I didn’t want a neon pink shirt.

Then I stopped by Hobby Lobby. I made my way to the back of the store, where all of the shirts were discounted, with black Gilden shirts at $3 each, and I grabbed three larges.

Some lady was talking up a storm at the cash register. I was getting bored and antsy and tired of standing beside the God and Country books in the last-minute-purchase aisle, so I left the line and went back to the shirts. I realized that the jibbering lady was a blessing in disguise, because the large shirts went all the way down to my knees, and so they would essentially be dresses. I like oversized clothes, but that’s just pushing it.

Then I left the store having spent $15 on 4 shirts and a mug, feeling very satisfied.

August 6th, 2021

Having a slight deja vu moment. Is this deja vu? When I met A and the rest of the house a few years ago, I wished we were all friends, or cuzzos, or closer, so we could hang out more often. Now here we are, doing our own thing, together. I realized that I really like hanging out with le beau’s and my best friend’s family. I always have. In a way, I mentally see them as a form of family. I tag along to family functions, hang out with their brothers, their nephews, their cousins, and it all feels so seamless. Meanwhile, I feel irrational dread at the thought of seeing my own friends.

August 5th, 2021

We’re racing down the highway, a cool 83 miles per hour, swimming and weaving through traffic.

“What are we doing? Are we crazy?”

We’re crazy.

The stakes are low. Sort of. But not really. They’re actually extremely high. To us. That is, if you consider the last UPPLAND ottoman with a matching Tottoman beige cover plus the beige POANG chair and the grey cushion plus six glasses (at a dollar each) and a milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts at IKEA high stakes. Which we do. We’re speeding down the highway because it’s an hour from closing time at IKEA and I left our $100 store credit at home. On the counter. Because, as I frantically wheezed in the aisles, he told me to find the IKEA card, not bring it in my purse.

The situation feels dire. We must come home with the ottoman using store credit plus the $15 off $150 deal he got in the mail. I have spent the past several weeks waffling over living room seating arrangements, screeching every time I feel his clammy toes brush up against me on the couch, while paralyzingly unable to decide on whether to go with 1) the ottoman (a little expensive), 2) a brand new sectional (would have to return current couch and order new online), 3) a chaise (overpriced in general), 4) a small chair (useless but nice looking) or 5) an ottoman coupled with an armchair.

When I finally did announce my decision (#5) with a sort of vague finality, the ottoman was out of stock.

“I told you to make the order yesterday! It’s out of stock now!”

“What? When’d you check? It was in stock yesterday.”

“9 PM! Now we’ll never have the ottoman!”

Today, when we went to IKEA there was one. ottoman. left. He told me to stay put, so he could find a large cart outside the store. He turned around. Ah! An abandoned cart left conveniently there, as if waiting for us to discover it. “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!” He said, and we giggled deliriously, comparing the different beige covers.

I had a sudden draw to observe the SALE section, because we all know I love a good sale, and that ate up another thirty minutes of our life, as my mind began to wander to #2, that is, to return our used couch for a new sectional. Maybe we should toss the ottoman entirely, I thought to myself, with our sofa included. I did fall in love with the POANG chair, $20 off original price, but it was so scratched up, we decided to just buy a new one.

But then we realized the store credit was at home. At least le beau had the foresight to photograph both of the cards. We reached out to a man in store uniform. With the frankness of a store manager, who looked like Elon’s Musk’s father, the man told us no, we needed to have the store credit card in person. Needed to swipe it, he said. Never knew when a creepy guy might take a picture of the code and use it at the store. I laughed nervously behind my mask and said, that is a very specific situation.

In line, we fumbled nervously over what to do next.

“Could you stay here while I go home?” He asked.

I said no. Vehemently. I was not about to be left alone at IKEA at night. Plus, what if something happened to him? I exclaimed. All for a $15 over $150 deal? I’d never forgive ourselves. So that was out of the question.

“Look. Maybe we just buy what we can with our current money, and use the store credit online,” I suggested.

“Yeah, but we would get $15 off today if we spent $150 dollars, and I want to use the coupon and the credit!” Le beau responded.

“It’s only $15. It’s okay.”

“But it’s $15 and store credit! I want to use that coupon.”

We made our way to the cashier, where we asked her the same question we had asked the manager. Could we just use a photo of the credit card? She said she would have to call the manager. She walkie-talkied him. Realizing that that would very likely be Elon Musk’s father again, I walked a few feet away and pretended not to know le beau.

So here we fucking were, blazing down the freeway in a mad dash to get the card, to show up in time, hoping to God nobody stole the cart we hid in aisle 32. We dreaded another couple turning around to see the full cart, finding everything they’d ever wanted, and exclaiming to each other, “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!”

We arrived in the nick of time. Our chocolates and furniture goods had not been stolen. We scanned the items, we added another chocolate bar for good measure, and le beau politely inquired about the $15 over $150 deal.

“Did it, uh, go through with the credit?”

“Er, let me check – no.”

“Why? Here’s the coupon,” le beau showed her the email.

“Sir, the deal starts on August 6th. It’s August 5th.”

Le beau was speechless. I knew the most I could do was be a quietly supportive girlfriend as I watched him die inside, having booked 60 miles for this clusterfuckery.

As we walked out of the store, in an act of poetic justice, we passed by Musk’s father with our large cart. I proudly wheeled away, then promptly ran into a sign.

August 4th, 2021

“we’re just two goofballs

bumbling through life

not knowing what

the fuck we’re doing”

It’s nice, sitting here, shooting the shit, updates like geysers.

August 3rd, 2021

Nobody said working from home meant I had to be home, so one year into this lifestyle, I’ve decided to embrace it, work elsewhere. I’m in a corner of the library where my mother used to take me as a child. Across the room are several white-haired old guys perusing through newspapers. I had moved here from the second floor, once an old man sat at the table across from me and coughed. My first thought was ‘not today, Satan.’ Not referring to the man, of course, but the situation. I packed my bags and left. I was never a polite person to begin with, but the pandemic has rendered social etiquette moot.

There’s lots of art in this library. And forgotten memories. I have photos here from when I was four years old, rocking my bowl cut (or ponytail with the pink scrunchie), clasping onto my elegant mother in her elegant dresses, standing by my then-pudgy father, me beaming stupidly at the camera. I always made dumbass faces in photos. I’m sure my parents were proud. To think that they once had to hide books from me as a child.

August 2nd, 2021

Just supine-laid off my food baby while lounging in my oversized closet, scrolling through Snapchat, watching a girl named Karina eat Coke-shaped cake and laughing at the absurdity. Not just her, but also the situation, me in my closet, giggling away at her foot-long nails. I had this brief ray of ‘what am I doing with my life?’ Then I moved onto Reddit.

For lunch, I found myself eating the fourth or fifth bag of Trader Joe’s orange chicken in a month. I was dismayed. Not that there is anything wrong with Trader Joe’s orange chicken, but I have spent years railing against orange chicken in general. So, feeling empowered, I went to H Mart. There were too many people in the fresh produce section – I’m not enough of a food veteran to know what I like and to make it from scratch – so I zigzagged through the aisles and ended up in the frozen food section.

I never realized how profane my inner voice was until I started examining the frozen goods. Yes, bitch! this voice kept exclaiming, to nobody in particular. I got really excited and started looking up all the foods and throwing them in my cart. Japchae dumplings? Buy it. Pork buns? Buy it. Fried dumplings? Buy. It. And it was all so aesthetically pleasing. Look at my cart. Look at it!

Then I looked up and saw a man who looked suspiciously like my childhood doctor. I realized it was, in fact, my childhood doctor. In an effort to avoid social pleasantries, I scooted out the aisle backwards and ran into the fire extinguisher. I prayed to God it wouldn’t go off and then slunk away to the ice cream section, where I saw matcha mochi. Bought it.

I skittered home happily and made the dumplings and Tonkotsu noodles. Oh, ’twas sublime.