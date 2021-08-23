Taneisha: I love Karen. But does she complete me?

Bojack: Taneisha, nobody completes anybody. That’s not a real thing. If you’re lucky enough to find someone you can halfway tolerate, you sink your nails in and don’t let go no matter what.

Taneisha: So what, I should just settle?

Bojack: Yes, thank you, exactly. Settle. Because otherwise you’re just gonna get older and harder, and more alone. And you’re gonna do everything you can to fill that hole, with friends, and your career, and meaningless sex, but the hole doesn’t get filled. One day, you’re gonna look around and you’re going to realize that everybody loves you, but nobody likes you. And that is the loneliest feeling in the world.