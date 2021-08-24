And I’m in a bubble right now, bumping up against soft walls of water.

Discontent breeds change, and change can be good, but sometimes, I just want everything to pause in the moment, so I can fully absorb and enjoy it.

I don’t want anything to change. I want our health, our happiness, our life as it is now.

I used to worry that the good times were bound to pass. That, in 2017, I’d be the happiest I’d ever been and never know it.

But I know now that that wasn’t true, and the good times are still here, albeit in rolling waves, coming and going.