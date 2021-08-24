Bubbles

Posted on by lu

And I’m in a bubble right now, bumping up against soft walls of water.

Discontent breeds change, and change can be good, but sometimes, I just want everything to pause in the moment, so I can fully absorb and enjoy it.

I don’t want anything to change. I want our health, our happiness, our life as it is now.

I used to worry that the good times were bound to pass. That, in 2017, I’d be the happiest I’d ever been and never know it.

But I know now that that wasn’t true, and the good times are still here, albeit in rolling waves, coming and going.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s