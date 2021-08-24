It’s so fucking eerie being back. It smells different. It’s strange, the way we imbue spaces with meaning, energy, heaviness, lightness. Our memories fill the walls, but eventually, they leave, too. The space itself is always neutral, it never changes, but to us, it does. It’s weird.

I have always been intentional in maintaining my space from other people. I have never been both physically and emotionally close to someone at the same time. If boundaries were markers, mine would be like those unnaturally fat ones. While everyone else’s would be regular sharpies, I’d be raising all hell because somebody’s line crossed into mine.

So the tendency to use space as mechanism, distance as protection, has resulted in best friends states away, a relationship across countries, and chilly roommate arrangements where we’re kind and friendly but that’s about it. Even so, I’ve forcefully injected space in so many of my relationships, I’ve effectively lost them. At the same time, I remember how incensed I was, at the moment, when my friends would corner and confront me. Why didn’t you call? Why didn’t you let us know you were in town? Why didn’t you spend time with me?

And then, I distinctly remember my best friend literally cornering me, after I’d ignored her for weeks, missed calls piling on my phone. She said to me that I couldn’t just put relationships on hold. They weren’t like shows you could pause, books you could bookmark. Relationships are alive, they’re constant, there’s no stop, start, continue. They are dynamic. And so is this friendship. One of the many lessons she taught me.

Even so, the desire to have this ‘space’ overrides. The older I get, the more aware I am of how it affects others. I know it hurts other people when I cling to my space. I know it’s harsh when I say: leave me alone. I know it stings when I ignore texts, calls, pings, messages to hang out. And I know I’ve spent so much time chasing space that I’m down to a hilariously small bubble, and even still, I still need to be alone.

But I don’t know how to cater to other people’s regular-sharpie boundaries and my own. I don’t know how to not snap at the friend who calls me out for not getting back to them. I don’t know how to be there for other people and be there for myself. All I know is, during these moments, how to make myself scarce. Scarcer still. But the world is full of people, and people are social creatures. Meaning words, company, communication, meetings, hang outs, phone calls, Skype appointments, the works. They become hurt and angry and worried when you’re not there.

So how can I be there? I don’t know. I don’t know what magic words I need to say, what faces I need to make, what corporate-appropriate lingo I need to spew to communicate that I don’t want to communicate. Nobody will take that for a response. No friend, no lover, no family member.

Until I figure out this non-issue of a stupid dilemma, I will always be in the weird intersection of needing other people and needing to be away from other people. Maybe one day I will, in fact, figure it out. And you, WordPress, will be the first non-person I tell.