downed a bottle of beer

(samuel adams oktoberfest in anticipation

of cooler weather, pumpkin pie)

after playing some guitar riffs my fingers

peeling I put the movie

on and

hot diggity

DAMN is this movie good so far

i can’t believe it took me

years to finally watch this

we’re barely 1/3 of the way in and i

love

it

already

oh

MY god

(is it awful that my favorite character

right now is

the light eyed boy who watches her from behind

a camcorder?)