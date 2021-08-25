A movie on: conformity, cruelty, infatuation, homophobia, poetry, pain, voyeurism, outcasts, art, self-loathing, friendship, murder, love, outcasts, virgins, weed, sex, repression, and roses.

A laundry list. A cult classic. I can see why. It’s 1 in the morning, and I’m sitting in the living room, counting the number of times I have used the F word in my diary. For context, this Word document diary spans from June 10th to August 25th. It’s 33 pages. 19,090 words. And, drum roll please, 149 mentions of the word ‘fuck.’

It’s a versatile word. I curse like a sailor. So why not heavily utilize a word that is a verb, a noun, an adjective, and an adverb? God. I sound like one of those 2 AM TV infomercials. Buy our product now: the F word! Not just a verb, but a noun, adjective, and an adverb, too! You can use it with your family, your friends, and your co-workers, but you probably shouldn’t.

Volatile diary entries aside – tonight, I downed a bottle of beer. I put my guitar aside. I announced I was watching a movie: American Beauty. I’ve known about this movie for years – I read about it during my heavy Lolita phase in the eleventh grade. I knew it was going to be about a middle aged man falling for a high school girl, not unlike Humbert Humbert and Lolita. But American Beauty was more complex; it contained a whole host of painfully realistic characters, and it delved into more themes.

So I liked the movie. A lot. Immediately. Vulgarity and poetry! Dry humor and frustration! Sex and innocence! Stalkers and infatuation! And then, the center-price: a man middling in mid-life crisis, suddenly seeing the light radiating from his pissy daughter’s vain best friend.

Is it awful, I thought to myself, that my favorite character is the light-eyed boy who watches the daughter from behind a camcorder? He lurks in broad daylight. Behind bushes. Under dimly lit porches. From the adjacent room. Shamelessly capturing beauty, American beauty, in the plastic bags that float by. He later tells to her: sometimes there’s so much beauty in the world, I feel like I can’t take it, and my heart is just going to cave in.

By the end of the movie, I felt like my heart had caved in. As the credits rolled, the dead narrator’s voice musing past cookie cutter suburbia, I was quiet.

I guess I could be pretty pissed off about what happened to me, but it’s hard to stay mad when there’s so much beauty in the world. Sometimes I feel like I’m seeing it all at once and it’s too much. My heart fills up like a balloon that’s about to burst. And then I remember to relax, and stop trying to hold on to it. And then it flows through me like rain and I can’t feel anything but gratitude for every single moment of my stupid little life. You have no idea what I’m talking about I’m sure, but don’t worry, you will someday.

And then I said out loud, to nobody in particular, holy shit.

Holy shit indeed.