Garden of Baddies

Last night, he called me out. I squirmed in my seat. What does that mean? I asked. He defined the word. I looked it up this morning, curious, and had a sinking feeling when I read the description. I’m just as bad as those soccer players and investors, huh?

It reminded me of how uncomfortable I once was befriending really good people. You know, people who are kind, helpful, patient, loving, offer their pizza on a cold December night because you’ve opened the fridge five times already, hoping something edible will materialize. Around them, I’d always felt like Spongebob on the verge of bursting from gratitude and badness.

And not “bad” in a “ooh, she bad” way, but “bad” as in literally “bad.” I won’t say this badness is a stain on mankind, but maybe it’s a…a contributing ingredient. After being called out, I was reminded of how, only from a distance, do I guiltily and gratefully accept others’ kindness – the new socks and cheery cards placed on my desk, a box of cookies ordered from afar.

But in my close, personal life, I look for people with just a hint, at least, of deceit, selfishness, manipulation, judgment. I instinctively look for people with other Achille’s heels, so we can be flawed and judgmental together. And if they’re loners, even better. (That’s one way to obtain the key to my heart. I do not trust extroverts.) I’m not looking for people who are straight up evil – that just makes for a poor relationship – but people who are, well, people. People who are kind, helpful, patient, and loving, but who also make overt mistakes, and will make them with me.

It makes me think of that one psychological phenomenon where we like seemingly-perfect people more when they make a small mistake (Aronson et al., 1966!) They fumble, they admit weakness, and in that moment, it becomes a strength. Blunder attracts. Badness humanizes. It’s a fine line, though: too much badness, and then you’re either seen as a stain on humanity, or you actually are. But just enough, and that’s proof you’re a cardholding member of the human race. Although some people are clearly less bad than others.

I’m not sure if it’s a worthy attempt to curb said badness. Noble, maybe. But worthy? I don’t know. I think I will always have, at least, small garden snakes that tempt me to sin, and, with very little convincing, I will. But maybe I’ll take it upon me to obliterate the rattlesnakes, the copperheads, the cottonmouths, the deadliest ones that not only hurt myself but others. And maybe my view of perfectly good people is too rosy, too idealized: I’m sure we all swim with snakes and demons, albeit some of us with fewer than others.