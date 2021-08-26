He called me out last night. I squirmed in my seat. What does that mean? I asked, He defined the word. I curiously looked it up this morning, and then felt a mild sinking feeling when I read the description. I’m just as bad as those soccer players and investors, huh?

Which reminded me of how uncomfortable I used to feel around really good people. You know, people who are kind, helpful, patient, loving, offer their pizza on a cold December night because you’ve opened the fridge five times already, hoping something edible will materialize.

Around them, I’ve always felt like Spongebob on the verge of bursting from gratitude and badness. And not “bad” in a “ooh, she bad,” but “bad” as in literally “bad.” I won’t say badness is a stain on mankind, but maybe it’s a…a contributing ingredient. After being called out, I was reminded of how, only from a distance, do I guiltily and gratefully accept others’ kindness – new socks and cheery cards placed on my desk.

But in my personal life, I look for people with just a hint, at least, of deceit, selfishness, manipulation, judgment. I look for people with Achille’s heels of mankind, so we can be flawed and judgmental together. And if they’re loners, even better. (That’s one way to obtain the key to my heart. I do not trust extroverts.)

It makes me think of that one psychological phenomenon where we like seemingly-perfect people more when they make a small mistake. They fumble, they admit weakness, and in that moment, it becomes a strength. Badness humanizes. But it’s a fine line: too much badness, and then you’re either seen as a stain on humanity, or you actually are. But just enough, and that’s proof you’re a card holding member of the human race. Although some people are clearly less-bad than others.

I’m not sure if it’s a worthy attempt to curb said personal badness. Noble, maybe. But worthy? I don’t know. I think I will always have, at least, small garden snakes that tempt me to sin, and with very little convincing, I will. But maybe I’ll take it upon me to obliterate the rattlesnakes, the copperheads, the cottonmouths, the deadliest ones that not only hurt myself but others. And maybe my view of good people is too rosy, too idealized: I’m sure we all swim with snakes and demons, some of us with fewer than others’.