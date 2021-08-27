Little Lu in the Big Woods

Lately I have been indulging in a fantasy of self-sufficiency, Little House in the Big Woods style.

I have always valued autonomy and independence, but lately, my brain’s taken this to the nth degree. With what feels like impending doom in the world, I am suddenly paranoid that all the things we’ve taken for granted will disappear, seemingly overnight – clean water, electricity, sugar, butter, bread, meat, gasoline, safety, toilet paper, Internet access, firewood.

Maybe it comes from reading too many books, from skimming too many history comics that attempt to lighten up the subject matter (dark) with cartoons (light). But that shit was all real! And people lived through that! They lived through mass atrocities and violence and bread disappearing off shelves overnight. They lived through long lines of hunger, begging on the streets, resorting to stealing. They lived through spying on their neighbors, reporting them, hurting one another in an effort to save themselves.

Nobody would have ever imagined it beforehand, either. If you’d gone back in time and told the masses that that’d have been the timeline of events, you’d have been laughed off-stage. I hope to God I don’t have to live through any of that in this lifetime. War, suffering, poverty. I sound like a total ditz machine, I’m sure, and a bleak one at that. But honestly, there are a lot of people who do suffer immensely on a near daily basis, and I feel fortunate that I don’t. Knock on wood.

Anyways. To address all of this, I have taken to announcing that, when the world is cascading down into an endless vat of zombies, I will be on the massive plot of land I purchased in the cool, sunny mountains, in a place that looks suspiciously like Colorado. I will be on my house, which I designed, the nearest neighbor miles away. I will have freezers on freezers with copious amounts of meat, and I will have several generators. I will have water filters and, ideally, live by a stream, so I can have clean water, in the case that there isn’t any. I will have a garden, and I will have a farm, but the animals won’t be livestock: they’ll be there to keep me company.

Oh, and I’ll have a bright pink bunker.

I’m not sure where this fantasy sprung from. My parents raised me in the suburbs, all I’ve known are cookie-cutter homes, and I (somehow) survived – even enjoyed – living 3.5 years in a city. Everyone I know lives in a big city, leans left, orders off DoorDash, and posts on Instagram. Maybe that’s why this dream exists: precisely because it is unattainable, and I can idealize it as much as I want.

So, coddled by the comforts of modern convenience, I will most likely never live out said self-sufficiency fantasy. For one, it’s a lot of work. It is laborious. It is tedious. It is hard work, and there’s a reason that people flocked to the cities, abandoned the difficulties of farm life. Two, I’m not sure how I’d be able to sustain myself financially: remote work does make this lifestyle a possibility, but Internet access is hard to find in those areas. (Remember that time I ripped the Internet cord from our phones while we were driving up the mountains, and suddenly, the beauty of nature dissipated in the throes of anxiety?) Three, I am too attached to the people I love, who only give me a little smile when I dream aloud about the mountains.

The conclusion is: I should have been born a marmot. Marmots “are relatively large ground squirrels” that live in the mountains, in cold climates and hibernate underground. They’re furry, they’re rodents, and with a vegetarian diet, can live comfortably in lush, grassy spaces. I was blessed, instead, with this meat suit, which enjoys modern conveniences and first world luxuries, so I will most likely end up in, like, I don’t know, San Francisco or something.