What is going on with my sense of time? I thought it was Wednesday on Thursday – I thought it was September 6th on August 24th – I thought 8:48 PM was 8:48 AM – and I just briefly forgot what year it was.

How do you forget what year it is?

Maybe it’s just because I am scatterbrained, and I’ve always been scatterbrained, although losing a sense of time this intensely is borderline – well, something more than scatterbrained.

At least I no longer cruise through the days feeling like I’m on some sort of laughing gas slash stimulant that makes everything a lot hazier more vivid much funnier than it really is. I’m mellowing out. Sort of. The irritation has dissipated; the creative spurt’s now a wave. I wake up content. And I don’t feel consumed by anything. I was temporarily consumed by pink pillows in April. And art pours.

Now I’m mostly bumbling around, drawing and reading and writing and watching shows and wisecracking and showing up to work and poking le beau and pretending to sleep when I’m not. Which I am doing right now.

Currently scouring the Internet for unrelated reasons. I take most things with a grain of salt. Still. I’m kind of taken aback by some of the stuff I’m reading – quite frankly, this person sounds batshit crazy, but then again, sometimes I do, too.

I once read somewhere that questioning your sanity is a hallmark of sanity, that to think you are crazy is, in fact, a healthy indication you are not crazy. I take issue with this perspective, but I’d be lying if I said it wasn’t comforting. I recall very distinctly the summer where I was swelling with so much creative energy and so little sleep that I thought I’d burst into a thousand shards of angry glitter and I was so worried I’d gone mad.

So I started a photography business. Come to think of it, though, do I even take pictures anymore? I’ve been in an archiving mood lately, sorting old film photos. I did find this one photo I took in March, when I would spend hours sitting outside and writing furiously in my diary, cold and anxious and sunburned. Things have fallen in place since then.

Speaking of falling into place, we are still relieved that the house-buying nonsense did not fall into place. Nowadays, we drive by the housing developments where we almost signed a contract. Built by August! The salesman said. Now sign here and fork over ten grand! I was hesitant. I was very hesitant. I am a skeptical, hesitant person, and this type of thing only exacerbated my skeptical hesitancy, so we said thanks, no thanks. We made ten offers in Spring and they all fell through, because we were up against people with all cash buys and offers 40K over.

And then there was the outrageous apartment we had wanted but, in a wild twist of events, did not secure. I didn’t even blog about it, I was so massively disappointed, it was such a donkey’s kick in the face and I felt like first world horseshit. This is what happened. Since it already passed and we don’t care for it, whoever wants to know can know.

We had signed a contract for one reasonable apartment. Filled with buyer’s remorse, we viewed another apartment. It was beautiful, exorbitant, located on the highest, most gorgeous floor, with a yawning lake view and windows for walls and blah blah blah materialism. Being the usual hesitant skeptic, I wasn’t interested on Friday, not until we viewed it a second time on Sunday, and I decided that yes, I wanted to blow a giant hole in my small wallet and sink all my funds into space I’d never use.

Well, it turns out we couldn’t transfer the contract to the new apartment until Monday morning, when a manager manually did so. They only worked weekdays. We decided that Sunday afternoon that that was the apartment of our dreams and we’d never leave and we’d be so happy we’d live there forever. Guess what happened?

In the span of four hours, this apartment, which had sat pretty and vacant alongside seventeen other units, was snatched. It was snatched before our eyes. Literally. We refreshed the page and it was gone. Snatched. What were the odds? Obviously against us.

Although I consciously knew it was for a reason – and also that I couldn’t go around tooting my horn about fate when things went well but not when they didn’t – I still felt like bug dung. I just did. I had seen this as a form of escape, and now my escape had escaped, so I was without escape. I eventually realized, as I scribbled incoherently in my diary, that it wasn’t the apartment so much as it was what it represented to me. An escape. (What a horribly worded sentence, but it’s also 1 in the morning.)

In the end, though, we discovered our current apartment on a complete whim. Ironically, it was next door to the initial apartment, highlighting how what we’d needed had been right before our eyes, we’d just been too stubborn to see it. Now I’m here, in said unit, tucked away in one of the rooms, revisiting the quick turn of events fondly.

I guess this is all to say that dogs might feel very bitter when their owners withhold chocolate from them, because the dog tells himself he must have that sweet creamy brown thing in his owner’s hand. But the owner withholds the chocolate from the whining dog, knowing that the chocolate is bad for the dog. In that way, I sometimes feel very much like a dog, who whines for chocolate, is withheld from it, unaware that it is for the better. If I could go back in the past, I don’t think there’s anything I would have told myself, or advised myself, other than reminded myself that dogs should not eat chocolate.