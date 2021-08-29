Donda, Disappointment and Blogarchives

Donda dropped.
Le beau interrupted my Sunday cartoons by skittering into the living room, yanking the speakers from me, and shushing me. Much to my annoyance. I was just thinking of how much I hated my routine being interrupted.
And then he started playing the first track: Donda Donda Donda Donda Donda Donda.
He always introduces me to the newest albums. Sometimes they’re flops (Recent J Cole, Kanye, Chance) and sometimes they’re – as le beau and the local youth might say -bangers (Vampire Weekend and Kendrick).
It’s been a hot minute since anyone’s released a solid album, though. More flops than bangers.
A few songs in, the prognosis isn’t looking too hot. I can’t tell if the music is making me nauseous, or if I’m making me nauseous.
—–
Now that we have finished 98% of the tracks, the verdict is in. First listen – 5.5/10. Good beats. Per le beau:
“I feel like I should be in Science class with all of this experimentation.
I don’t think Old Kanye is ever going to come back.”
—–
While we listen to the new album, I am sorting, archiving and killing my darlings from this summer’s diary entries. Now I have tidy and comprehensive versions of my May, June, July, and August diaries:
