Donda, Disappointment and Blogarchives

Posted on by lu

Donda dropped.

Le beau interrupted my Sunday cartoons by skittering into the living room, yanking the speakers from me, and shushing me. Much to my annoyance. I was just thinking of how much I hated my routine being interrupted.

And then he started playing the first track: Donda Donda Donda Donda Donda Donda.

He always introduces me to the newest albums. Sometimes they’re flops (Recent J Cole, Kanye, Chance) and sometimes they’re – as le beau and the local youth might say -bangers (Vampire Weekend and Kendrick).

It’s been a hot minute since anyone’s released a solid album, though. More flops than bangers.

A few songs in, the prognosis isn’t looking too hot. I can’t tell if the music is making me nauseous, or if I’m making me nauseous.

—–

Now that we have finished 98% of the tracks, the verdict is in. First listen – 5.5/10. Good beats. Per le beau:

“I feel like I should be in Science class with all of this experimentation.

I don’t think Old Kanye is ever going to come back.”

—–

While we listen to the new album, I am sorting, archiving and killing my darlings from this summer’s diary entries. Now I have tidy and comprehensive versions of my May, June, July, and August diaries:

May 2021 Diaries

June 2021 Diaries

July 2021 Diaries

August 2021 Diaries

 

