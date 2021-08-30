Clavicles, Broken AC, and Nutcrackers

Does anybody else see this slug? I’m testing something.

After a solid year of wearing nothing but fluffy PJ’s and massive crewnecks, I bought a small black V-neck. I noticed a coworker wearing it and thought to myself, that looks neutral, I could probably wear that every other day.

Now I’m on camera for our morning call, shocked by how massive my clavicles are. I could rip someone apart with these things. My god. For a moment, I couldn’t remember what they were called. Collar… collar… collarbones? When le beau poked his head out onto the balcony, I went, did you always know how big these things were? He nodded in a way that made me feel as if I’d always wielded huge clavicles and nobody ever had the heart to tell me.

Clavicles aside, I am so happy for my family. Watching the people I love succeed and do well makes my heart sing. I feel kind of sad that I won’t be able to fly overseas for a long, long time, that it’ll be at least three to five years, if I’m being optimistic, before restrictions are loosened. It might even be ten years until we return to the way things were, that is, booking tickets online, hopping on a plane, jetting over oceans to the low hum of plane engines. When time and money are the main obstacles that face us, not pages on pages of applications and COVID tests and antibody confirmations and monthlong quarantines.

Even though I was neither born nor raised there, and I’d never stepped foot outside America until I was fourteen, I’ll always see it as a form of home. I see the States as an adoptive rich stepmother who raised me, fed me, clothed me, bathed me, sent me to good schools, taught me, draped me in kindness and privilege, all of which my parents worked tirelessly to provide. But stepmom always subtly reminds me that I’m adopted. And because this mansion is all I’ve ever known, and I know how hard it was to get here, to be here, I feel a deep well of gratitude, but also hardened skepticism. (Maybe that’s just my personality, though.)

With our work team shrunken by several members, I feel more comfortable and active. It’s like the social loafing phenomenon: any group over three or four, and you’re bound to have some bread. In social contexts, I’m more than happy to turn into a slice of bread, mousey and observant yeast. But people like it more when you tell everyone about how your AC went out or how you hope she feels better or you ask a question about partnerships.

Oh, our AC went out last night. I’m so dramatic, I went to sleep feeling short of breath, and realized it wasn’t ice cold. I puttered out into the living room to see how hot it was, and it was EIGHTY – a blazing EIGHTY degrees. Le beau, ever the genius, figured out the safety valve had gone off, dried up the condenser tube, tried unclogging another rogue tube, which tided us over until morning. Fortunately, it’s cool outside, and I’ve set up my cot-bed on the balcony.

I feel kind of bad admitting how much I’m enjoying the cool weather. There’s a running joke I share with my family that I’m thinking back to right now. It does ring true, though, that’s the only reason I can keep cracking it. Speaking of cool weather, guess who’s excited for the holidays? This girl. I’m already plotting where I’ll place my Christmas trees. Plural. I saw a giant nutcracker on sale in July and almost came home with it, too, until I realized I’d have nowhere to put it.