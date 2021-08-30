Warm rain and thunder

Days are getting darker

A week is such a long time

Eras rot like nature

Age of paranoia

Don’t be such a modern stranger

Oh angel

Hunnybee, hunnybee

There’s no such thing

As sweeter a sting

Hunnybee, hunnybee

There’s no such thing

As sweeter a sting

Hunnybee, hunnybee

There’s no such thing

As sweeter a sting

Hunnybee, hunnybee

There’s no such thing

As sweeter a sting

Of heaven, tongues are fencing

Too many leaves in the city

Careful like an orchid

Love survives forever

Age of paranoia

Don’t be such a modern stranger

Oh angel

Hunnybee, hunnybee

There’s no such thing

As sweeter a sting

Hunnybee, hunnybee

There’s no such thing

As sweeter a sting