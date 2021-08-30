There’s No Such Thing / As Sweeter a Sting

Posted on by lu

Warm rain and thunder
Days are getting darker
A week is such a long time
Eras rot like nature
Age of paranoia
Don’t be such a modern stranger
Oh angel

Hunnybee, hunnybee
There’s no such thing
As sweeter a sting
Hunnybee, hunnybee
There’s no such thing
As sweeter a sting

Hunnybee, hunnybee
There’s no such thing
As sweeter a sting
Hunnybee, hunnybee
There’s no such thing
As sweeter a sting

Of heaven, tongues are fencing
Too many leaves in the city
Careful like an orchid
Love survives forever
Age of paranoia
Don’t be such a modern stranger
Oh angel

Hunnybee, hunnybee
There’s no such thing
As sweeter a sting
Hunnybee, hunnybee
There’s no such thing
As sweeter a sting

Greg Sharp animates a video that builds in momentum for the catchiest song of the year

