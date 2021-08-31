August Diaries

August 31st, 2021

The shorts were too short. Alas. I was too ambitious. We went to the store to return them.

With Fall and Winter coming up, I’ve preemptively decided that I am not leaving the apartment in anything other than joggers. But joggers have a way of making me look… super sloppy, and I would like to look super sloppy with some semblance of style. Heh. Alluteration.

At the store, I looked for crop-top sweatshirts. I went through the active women’s tops, realizing I was looking for inactive women’s tops. I felt the familiar feeling of being overwhelmed by fabric, all the shapes and sizes and textures. Then, as if the world were handing me a freebie, I saw a black cropped sweatshirt on display. It also came with black shorts. I immediately plucked it off, checked the price tag, $15, fantastic, and then joined le beau as he exchanged his short shorts for slightly less short shorts.

Now I’m drinking beer and watching le beau feed the boys watermelon. Oh, my god, they both just fell on their backs trying to snatch the watermelon. Butter’s stressed. He knows Cocoa’s on the way to steal his melon.

August 30th, 2021

Went for a drive after work, since I was feeling cooped up. In a wry twist of events, which has basically been my life this past year, somebody’s positive COVID diagnosis was revealed… in front of me. I offered some light platitudes, but the irony did not escape me.

Afterwards, I drove around the area and ended up in the pet store, where all grown adults with lives and priorities end up, of course. I watched a fervent Russian dwarf run around in circles. There were two guinea pigs that looked like my boys, but even though they were cute and happy babies, I didn’t feel the same sense of gravity that I did when I first saw my boys from across the room. (I don’t know your name, but excuse me, pigs? I saw you from across the roo-oom.) There was also a fish plastered to the wall of his tank.

Still antsy, I returned home. Le beau was driving back from his donut run, and he picked me up by the pool. As the sun set, we drove around some more. We ended up going north, then back south, then to the taco shop, then to a park with blaring music and a ping pong table, and then, finally, somehow, to Ross, one of my favorite haunts, for it combines both affordability and comfort. We belted out to old Kanye in the car.

We passed by racks and racks of women’s clothes, all of which overwhelmed me. I dislike shopping. There are always too many options. There were also decorations. I debated allocating a portion of my salary – small, but emotionally significant – to holiday decorations. I already have a list of activities that we shall indulge in this holiday season. Then le beau revealed the real reason we were at Ross: to buy him short shorts. I’m not sure if I’ve stressed in my journal how fiercely I advocate for men’s short shorts. A little knee never killed anybody. But we missed the tail-end of the short shorts trend, so his wardrobe consists of knee-grazing mid-length shorts.

Ecstatic at this opportunity, I tore through the men’s active shorts rack and found one grey terry cloth pair of shorts with a red MARVEL logo stamped on the side. It was soft, it was short, and it was perfect. He didn’t try them on, but we were both satisfied with the selection, so I bought them for him. We got gas and came home, screaming to Kendrick. He tried on the shorts and looked fantastic.

In the kitchen, I ate one of his donuts with a knife and fork and a glass of vanilla soy milk, reflecting on that one phase I had in college when I was extremely obsessed with drinking vanilla soy milk. I looked forward to drinking vanilla soy milk at every one of my meals. It wasn’t like I had never had soy milk before. In fact, my parents had always had it at home: I just never drank it. I told nobody about my insatiable need for vanilla soy milk, obviously. Fortunately, the phase passed. Now I drink vanilla soy milk on occasion, usually mixing it into my smoothies. Or, in tonight’s case, with my chocolate donut.

August 29th, 2021

Donda dropped. Le beau interrupted my Sunday cartoons by skittering into the living room, yanking the speakers from me, and shushing me. Much to my annoyance. I was just thinking of how much I hated my routine being interrupted. And then he started playing the first track: Donda Donda Donda Donda Donda Donda. He always introduces me to the newest albums. Sometimes they’re flops (Recent J Cole, Kanye, Chance) and sometimes they’re – as le beau and the local youth might say -bangers (Vampire Weekend and Kendrick). It’s been a hot minute since anyone’s released a solid album, though. More flops than bangers. A few songs in, the prognosis isn’t looking too hot. I can’t tell if the music is making me nauseous, or if I’m making me nauseous. —– Now that we have finished 98% of the tracks, the verdict is in. First listen – 5.5/10. Good beats. Per le beau: “I feel like I should be in Science class with all of this experimentation. I don’t think Old Kanye is ever going to come back.” —– While we listen to the new album, I am sorting, archiving and killing my darlings from this summer’s diary entries. Now I have tidy and comprehensive versions of my May, June, July, and August diaries: May 2021 Diaries June 2021 Diaries July 2021 Diaries August 28th, 2021

We rolled up to the boba place, which I’d been raving about to AA. This morning, as if the universe were bopping me on the nose for indulging in mountain fantasies, we drove AA into the city to help him get his books. We listened to Drake in the car and talked about how he and Kanye are beefing. Most recently, Kanye revealed Drake’s home address online.

I can see why Drake has trust issues, I thought.

We ordered the boba online and bought crepes for AA as we waited. When we arrived, there was no close parking, so le beau parked far away. A few shops down. I didn’t move. Go get the boba, he said. It’s far, I whined. It’s right there, he said. I grumbled and stepped out of the car. On the walk out, I turned around and motioned about how far it was.

Right as his window rolled down, so did the man’s in front of me, revealing a confused looking man with dyed blonde hair. Oh, my god. I realized that he thought I had been motioning to him, right in front of his car, and, too mortified and socially incapable of pronunciation, blubbered I’msorryIwasnottalkingtoyou and scurried away.

According to le beau, he continued to stare at me as I scampered away in humiliation. What if that was the movie movement he’d been waiting for? The girl enthusiastically approaching him, waving to him in the car? And I had bungled it.

I stepped into the store and saw three bobas waiting for me. Three WARM bobas waiting for me. I had a sudden flashback to ordering the boba: there had been a button for cold, and a button for hot. In the heat of the moment – no pun intended – I had confidently tapped… hot. I got into the car and wailed that I’d ordered us warm milk.

To compensate for the fact that I had bought us hot boba on a hot summer’s day, our afternoon fish-waffle soft serves were on me. We went after our ping-pong afternoon was cut short by a crowd of loud, unmasked people. They both got the ube soft serve, while I got the matcha, and when le beau tried my matcha, he made a face and said, it tastes like tea.

I’m writing that down, I said.

We bumbled around, spilling our soft serves, talking about this and that. On the drive back, AA DJ-ed old 00’s R&B songs that took me back to my childhood.

August 27th, 2021

“There’s a lamp shop. Do you want to go?”

“No. It’s probably expensive as fuck.”

“Probably.”

“Lamps are just clothes for lightbulbs.”

“Dude, you should write that down.”

3 PM

I have had it up to here with his toes. Last night, around midnight, somebody thought it would be a good idea to give me a roundhouse kick to the palm. Said somebody sliced my palm open with his toenail. My palm proceeded to bleed.

I found this very distressing. I applied bandaging to stop the bleeding and stomped back out into the living room, where apparently getting your palm ripped open by a toenail was just “so” “outrageous” it was “impossible” not to laugh. I, however, was not laughing. He apologized to my palm, and then I went to bed.

Read last August’s diary entries for shits and giggles. Some of it was interesting. Most of it wasn’t. As expected. But it was a good month overall: I had started my last year of graduate school, was accepted for the position at NASA, and relaxed for a solid week or so, devoid of school, internship, and teaching responsibilities.

Some other unusually specific tidbits from the month.

1. My sandwich was snatched by le beau, after I spent thirty minutes researching the best sandwich.

August 13th, 2020 I was enraged the other day that we had driven almost 2 hours to get grilled cheese sandwiches only for the waiter to sarcastically grumbled, “Yes, you can pay on the pho-o-one,” and then briefly walk around a terrifyingly un-masked neighborhood. And then the dessert shop, with its tiny stand, refused to let you order a dessert on the phone. At least I have my jalapeño sandwich, I reasoned. I came home with the wrong sandwich. My boyfriend had already finished mine. I had researched the best sandwich. I had spent time perusing Yelp and Google Reviews for the most commonly mentioned sandwich. It was all for naught. I was pissed. I am already notoriously sensitive to hanger, and this was the jalapeño on top. It was sodium town, too, that sandwich. You ever wash down a salty sandwich with wine? Yeah. Thanks, I hated it.

2. My cynicism surrounding coronavirus led me to conclude that 2021, which people arbitrarily marked as the End of COVID-19 As We Know It, would be worse than ever.

August 17, 2020 Grouping any COVID related thoughts and projections onto a separate, private page. There, I can monitor my thoughts and look back retrospectively. Things that stand out: I had written about the virus in February, noting that for the States, it was just the beginning. I had shared a grim reaper in May, whose scythe cut the red ribbon of an opening economy. Cue skyrocketing cases and deaths in my region. I had included outside quotes on the petri-dish nature of schools. And most recently, I wrote about how it’s doubtful that 2021 will usher in anything other than an impressively large wave. But that will be limited to the COVID page, where my personal projections will remain private.

3. And I had to work very hard to reign in the natural weirdness that is me from my co-workers at NASA. I did not succeed. I told everybody about my guinea pigs on the first day.

August 21, 2020 I begin at NASA on Monday. It seems I’m having difficulty reigning in my intense overjoyed weirdness, because I definitely find myself being a little too, uh, myself? in little side notes. I’ll brush up on being cool and calm like a cucumber. Keep it cool, Lu. Play it cool.

My life is pretty boring, but I like it. Even though I hide my diaries in hindsight, I’m glad to have them strewn around somewhere.

August 26th, 2021

3 PM

I was on the couch, doodling on my iPad, when I felt the undeniably cool touch of a big toe.

I was silent. I turned my head.

“Did I pay. One hundred and eighty dollars. To feel your toes. On my leg.”

(See diary entry from August 5th.)

He stammered. I repeated my question. This went on for five minutes.

We’re going biking today. I think I’m going to request boba as reparations for this toe violation.

Later:

“I want us to be bikers.”

“We are bikers.”

“Like, serious bikers.”

“We are serious bikers.”

“Who bike regularly. Daily.”

“We bike regularly.”

“When was the last time we biked?”

“Yesterday.”

“What? That was me. I biked yesterday.”

“Exactly. Us. We biked yesterday.”

August 25th, 2021

Drove to the marina. Ate dumplings. Played piano. This is my midday hymn piano cover.

The Inktober prompts are out! I signed up for the emailing list on the 24th after reading a comment on social media, how they’d be released a week in advance, and, lo and behold, they were released today!

You know the feeling when you’ve been excitedly anticipating something for so long that, when it does roll around, you feel – not exactly a letdown, but not exactly fireworks? That’s how I kind of feel right now. I’m still incredibly excited, but I’m not throwing up in excitement, if that makes sense.

Or maybe it’s just delayed excitement. Probably. For months, I have eagerly awaited this one time of the year where I can unleash all the creepy monsters and horror shit that’s been bubbling up in my brain. Based on the prompts, I draw and share one creepy ink piece a day.

Here are some drawings from last year’s Inktober:

I lied. I am so excited. Oh! And here’s an accidental photo of my guinea pigs celebrating their 1 year adoptaversary. I’d made them hats and carrot cake.

August 24th, 2021

Mostly I drew today. And watched Schitt’s Creek. I forgot how good the show was. David’s great. We watched it a few years ago… and then it won an award… and I was really happy that it did, because it was like a diamond in the rough.

Ugh, le beau just took a photo of me Lu-spreading on the couch. I can’t slide anything past him nowadays. I’ll look up to find him recording me, a shocked Lu in her natural habitat. Thank God he doesn’t share his snaps.

August 23rd, 2021

Le beau found me munching on mangos like a savage in the corner of the kitchen at 12:13 AM. I remember this detail, because I kept staring at the time while eating my mango. I was staring at the time, because I was contemplating how nice it is to be an adult, that to be an adult is to be a child without an adult to tell you no. So I can eat mangos at midnight and stay up with my guinea pigs.

Finished the book by Josh Sundquist, the one where he investigated why, after 25 years, he never landed a girlfriend. I finished the book in two days, reading until I was nauseous. Sometimes I attack books with such voraciousness that I am reminded not to settle for books I don’t particularly like. Those are the 3.5 star books on my 21 Books in ’21 Project: stories I trudged through, because I’d already read 100 pages, so I had to trudge through another 100. Bad strategy. Don’t settle.

Then I started another book called Bullshit Jobs: A Theory. The author, Graeber, wrote an article on it in STRIKE! Magazine several years ago, and it went viral. A few months ago, I was feeling mildly pissy and political and stumbled upon the article. It resonated. I tried sharing it around in real life, but it wasn’t much of a hit. So I buried it in the back of my brain. It has since serendipitously resurfaced on my iPad.

August 22nd, 2021

Went through old IG archives. Um, who let me post this on Instagram?

August 21st, 2021

Sitting in the hot car with the windows rolled down. It’s 100 degrees outside. There’s only so much that garage wind can do.

I’m doing it in the name of loyalty and boredom and entertainment. Le beau is trying to change his oil. He asked, exasperated, if I was joining out of pride. I said no. I wasn’t lying. There’s nothing I enjoy more than tagging along: as a kid, following my Dad around Sam’s was the highlight of my weekend, and in college, I’d sit in my best friend’s science classes, munching on nuggets.

Le beau’s thirty minute DIY oil change, however, has turned into a three hour debacle. He forgot one item, then another one, then another one, then I had to pee, then he forgot something else. That was when I insisted we get expensive sugar milk (brown sugar boba). He sped over, and I could sense his aggravation, but luckily, the dairy appeased his lactose intolerant ass, and we cruised on back, content and filled with milk.

Perk of being certified bona fide losers: great parking on the weekends. While everyone else is COVIDing it up at the clubs and restaurants, we secure the closest parking spaces at home. You can guess who’s parked right next to the door. Me.

Last, but not least, I started a new book about a man who, never having had a girlfriend, recounts all the slightly romantic encounters in his life, and then finds them years later to find out what happened. I just finished the chapter where he, in switching from home school to public school, memorized the name of every single eighth grader in the yearbook, and proceeded to greet everyone by first and last name on day one.

Sounds like my kinda guy. I’m going to go back to reading that now. The Sociology section of Libby is surprisingly more interesting than I thought it’d be.

August 20th, 2021

A few days ago, I asked le beau if he was jealous of the attention I heaped onto the pigs. He said yes. Now I am treating him like my third guinea pig, and I think he’s enjoying it so far.

This morning I knocked over my fourth cup in five months. I’ve already broken two wine glasses and a cup. This mug was on its way to become a favorite. Not anymore. I cleaned it all up, spilt coffee included, bellowing my one loud grievance to le beau, who was tucked away in his room. Then I cut my hands into tiny pools of blood. I cursed and wrapped up the deepest cuts in bandaids so tightly my fingers turned blue.

Around noon, I was feeling stuffy, so I went to the coffeeshop-house. I sat outside on the patio, where I doodled a monster for Inktober. I’m excited for September 1st – it’s when they release the prompts – and in all my eager beavernosity, I am drawing random horror images ahead of time.

The afternoon floated away. In the evening, we stopped by to get bonchon chicken and bought pumpkin pie and seasonal beer (which he wasn’t allowed to have, per Luctor’s orders) We zipped home, where I promptly finished a beer and half the japchae before the room started spinning. We watched Netflix, a show on OJ Simpson.

It’s almost 2 in the morning. I get antsy when I think of the next day and if there’s anything I want to do- I went from being so future oriented to being so present oriented that I become anxious thinking of tomorrow. So I won’t think of tomorrow until it’s today and whatever whim passes by and I can chase after it.

I wonder if it’s healthy – to no longer plan my days, my weeks, my months, to think of the future as mostly an abstraction, to become a borderline hedonist in acting on my whims. I’m not sure. If anything, it must be a sort of weird balancing act, countering the years I spent planning goals and steps. My thoughts of the future are so outlandish nowadays, as I wonder: How do I purchase my own mountain? Do I have five children? Do we pack our bags and move north in six months? I have no clue.

Mostly I feel like a bug on a leaf in a river, clinging on for dear life, weirdly enjoying the ride as I observe the ridges and crusts of the leaf.

August 19th, 2021

Ah! I played an electric guitar for the first time today. I loved the way it felt and sounded. I don’t know for sure if I will buy one yet – it’s an investment and I want to do more research – but I felt so light and happy experimenting with the dials and playing. Ah!

We had stopped by Guitar Center 15 minutes before closing time, even though I needed to use the bathroom. I had spent $5 on expensive sugar milk (brown sugar boba). We went to a nature preserve afterwards, where le beau spotted a cute mouse scurrying around a Jeep in the parking lot. We stared at the adorable rodent, which crept closer and closer to a woman outside her car. The mouse ultimately hugged the Jeep tires, and we cooed. I love rodents.

Then a man pulled up and yelled, ‘there’s a mouse by you, lady!’ She didn’t hear him, but we did, and the three of us made eye contact. He was most likely wondering why we were in the middle of the parking lot, watching a grey mouse sidle up to a woman. Something about the man’s demeanor bothered le beau, his seeming heroism and the way it fell flat, the wide-eyed judgement of this presumed savior. We ended up leaving the trail entirely and going to Guitar Center. On a whim.

A man showed us how to plug the guitar into the amp, and then led us to fiddle around. I picked out a grey guitar, which I played in the video, and then a dark red one. I was. hyped. And a little nervous. When the man passed by us, I heard him humming the song I was playing.

August 18th, 2021

Yay. My motivation is back. I’ve been wavering between feeling irritated and inspired the past few months, so I’m glad to be settling into this pleasant, driven mood.

August 17th, 2021

Did absolutely nothing today. Well, I did bleach my hair and read White Ivy and drive us to get chocolate boba.

In the car, I was thinking of how loyalty necessitates blindness, but the thought isn’t really fully fleshed out, and I’m too sleepy to think any harder about it.

Le beau bought a 24 foot HDMI cable to use his Playstation in the living room. He bought Ghost of Tsushima the other day and he’s hooked.

August 16th, 2021

365 days ago, we were hiking in the woods with beers and blue backpacks. I still have the film from last year. Will schedule that out later tonight before I forget.

Time to make that pot roast I’ve been talking about for a week. Honestly, at this point, it’s too late to turn back. I’ve already chopped the onions and garlic and carrots and celery, marinated the meat, so I really cannot back out.

Last night, I wasted all that time wondering about what fun things to do on my first day of vacation, because my services were promptly requested. I spent the day running errands and painting walls. I also spent time con el loved ones, feeling warm and fuzzy and speckled with paint.

On another note, I would like to formally retract my earlier statement on the graphic shirts. They’re sick. And I’m making more. I let le beau wear one of them today, the Dali one, and he picked out a black shirt at the store that he liked.

Reading the news and it’s all so goddamn dismal. I made a quiet rule to myself, when I first made this blog, that I would not date or opinionize it with news, politics, or current affairs. It’s a slippery slope, one I’m more comfortable gliding around in real life. And even then, it’s iffy. Just a fat game of getting pissed and pissing people off. So. I’ll just say that the earthly experience can be so… especially…. hellish.

August 15th, 2021

Been feeling creative and crafty. Bleached my hair in the morning, ran out of bleach, bought some more bleach. Oh. I need to check if I have hair toner left over from last year…..

Made shirts in the afternoon:

I like the middle one the most – it’s a piece by Roy Lichtenstein. The one on the left, the Dr. Manhattan one, that one’s okay, I don’t hate it. I do hate the one on the right, which I should have reprinted for more contrast.

Anyways. At least I have graphic T-shirts now. Each of them cost only $5 to make, shirt and printing paper included, so I’m satisfied. I can now stop slinking around in oversized wool sweaters in the dead of summer.

Also, another possible creative project on the horizon: illustrating…idioms? I was in the shower today when I suddenly wondered, why do they call people ‘thick as thieves?’ And then suddenly I was blasted with the image of curvy, thicc thieves. Then I giggled to myself and looked up more idioms. I’m not sure there’s going to be anything as culturally relevant as being thicc as thieves, but we’ll see. I’ll keep ya posted.

August 14th, 2021

Started off my four day weekend in classic Lu fashion: deep cleaning the apartment. After that, I tagged along with le beau for yet another set of errands while reading on my iPad.Then we came home and I browsed different ways to make pot roast in the Instant Pot. I’ve never made pot roast before, and it’s too hot to consume pot roast, but last night, I was seized by the sudden desire to make pot roast. So I bought a massive cut of chuck roast with onions and garlic and carrots and potatoes to make pot roast. Wish me luck.

We just finished some ramen – well, I ordered the spicy ramen and offered him some, but he immediately choked on it and turned bright pink. I also turned bright pink upon observation of myself in the mirror. We brainstormed ways to passive aggressively express our displeasure with set #3 of neighbors, and I nodded faintly after one suggestion, saying it’d probably make them tremble in their booties. This quickly evolved into us adding a beat and riffing off each other, while I wiggled my legs and we sang about tremblin’ in my booties.

There’s something else that’s been looming dangerously in the horizon of our lives, and it’s so outrageous and inappropriate I cannot write it down, ever. It’s time to bring in the Luctor with her diagnoses and treatments. Future me will know exactly what I’m referencing when I go back and skim this, so, yeah, that’s a wrap. Oh, and a rap. Because we’re tremblin’ in our booties (tre-tremblin’ in our booties.)

August 13th, 2021

Too tired to write about today, but I will say that I’ve been logging semi-morbid predictions of COVID since last February. In general, they’re too semi-morbid to share, so I hide them in Drafts until I’m feeling curious and semi-morbid later. Surprisingly, though, what I wrote a few days ago didn’t take very long to materialize, splashed across headlines, upvoted into oblivion.

August 12th, 2021

We went biking this evening. I love biking. There’s no other way to say it. I love biking. We went onto the trails and biked past trees and lakes and bridges. I trailed, no pun intended, behind le beau, sniffing the wind, breezy cow manure. When we arrived, the sun was gold setting in the sky, and when we left, a silvery crescent moon had taken its place. I briefly stared at and then changed the gears to pedal harder.

We came home after dark and decided to go to Target, because why not? Every time le beau turned his back, I wandered to some other part of the store, getting lost, annoying him in the process. At least I found some mugs.

Want to get ice cream? He asked. I shrugged and said sure, let’s do it. The lady behind the counter looked like a grungy artist: tattooist by day, ice cream scooper by night. We left with a combination of lemon sorbet, strawberry daiquiri, mango, and an interesting saffron one.

Everyday feels like a Friday, le beau said. I think I justify my current indulgence as time made up for the years I wasted gunning for grades and awards and acceptances to whatever I thought was important at the time. In a way, I feel like I spent so much time setting goals and trying to reach them (I wanted to be Valedictorian, I wanted to get into an Ivy League, I wanted to complete my Master’s, I wanted to work at NASA, and now all I want to do is lie in bed and watch my guinea pigs while raising a large Italian family) that I never was the wild hoodlum many adults predicted I’d be. And the one I wanted to be.

So this is my way of taking back the night, of embracing this utterly unremarkable existence, grateful to be so fortunate as to live a boring life. Which I describe in excruciating detail online.

4:29 PM

Just spent a solid 30 minutes memorizing the remaining lyrics to Just a Friend. I’ve always gotten to the Agatha, Agnes and Germaine and Jack part but not after (while singing long past the point of social acceptability with scathing dance moves to match). So I sat at the dinner table rewinding and rapping the parts I missed, much to le beau’s exasperation.

Rest in peace Biz Markie. Thanks for giving us sick classics to sing to after school.

August 11th, 2021

The days are melting together. Maybe it’s the heat. Or maybe it’s because I’m really not doing anything eventful whatsoever, just getting lost in my head, tuning into a few meetings, flitting from one place to another, tagging along on le beau’s errands. We finally went grocery shopping today after I did a bit of finger-pointing, accusing him of dragging us down into poor eating habits. His eyes twinkled a little bit when he recognized that I was just being a PPL. Well, who took us to the cookie shop two days ago? he asked. Then he said he wasn’t going to go grocery shopping with me, and I was a little miffed about that, and the next thing you know, I was a pseudo race car laughing so hard that tears were streaming down my cheeks. Let’s do that every week, I suggested.

And so we went to the grocery store. To redeem myself, I came home with spinach, cucumbers, croissants, grapes and mangos. I cleaned everything with high Lu-expert efficiency, washing the mangos, the greens, the grapes, the cucumbers. I sliced the cucumbers, I washed the mangos, I rinsed the grapes, I repackaged everything, I baked the greens, and they came out of the oven a disgusting, soppy, greenish-purple mess. I clumped them all together like a ball of hair and squeezed, hard, until 70% of the liquid came out. God, I almost threw up. I pay a steep price for my germaphobia, I really fucking do. But I’ll take soggy spinach over salmonella any day. I don’t trust raw greens.

August 10th, 2021

Finished doing aggressive Russian squat kicks to the song Rapustin. Remember that time I was utterly obsessed with Rasputin and the story of how he lived in the czarina’s ear as a womanizer who womanized all the women in town and became a threat, so he was invited to dinner, poisoned, survived, shot, survived, chased the perpetrator through the halls, survived, and then was shot so many times into the river that he froze to death?

I am, as I mentioned earlier, billowing with schadenfreude and glee. That one evil paranoid unstable god-awful neighbor’s home is on the verge of imploding and they left in a mad rush. They caused so much grief, primping and pampering, pouring time and money into themselves, only themselves. Would they ever leave? Truthfully, they looked the type to rot from the inside out, and so they did, their house a broken metaphor. When I heard the news, I had a quick flashback to the days I spent hurling the worst possible energy at their side lawn.

In the morning, I woke up late, was on a call or two, made spaghetti, and dreamt of having a giant Italian family, where I’d grow tomatoes in the garden and consume excessive amounts of olive oil and pasta. In the afternoon, we drove around – I accompanied le beau on some errands – and returned home, where we decided to walk around the complex.

Somebody knocked a stop sign over. I posed by it, because I never noticed how massive stop signs were. We stumbled into the brand new amenities center, and I played some piano while he played some pool. Then we sat in the swinging egg chairs and waged an egg war. Battle Eggs, he called it. We twirled and spun and propelled ourselves off of each other’s eggs, giggling uncontrollably. Later we realized that we were entirely visible to everyone at the pool, us two dizzy overgrown children playing Battle Eggs.

August 9th, 2021

What compels a girl to drive 30 miles at night in pursuit of cookies she’s not interested in? Restlessness, mostly. And a desire to drive around in the dark, shuffling endlessly through the radio.

Le beau apparently found my waffling on the road amusing. When there’s more than one decision, he said to me, you make none. I get flustered, okay? And sometimes it takes me a six point turn to reverse the other way. I also drive a mean solid 40 miles per hour on the road, even when people are blazing by at 50. Plus, lights all look the same in the dark, and god forbid those cars look slower than they really are.

After our nightly cookie adventure, we went into my giant lounge closet with the piggies and had a cuddle session. Mostly it was the pigs standing in one corner and us trying to coax them out. I said that this was supposed to be their exercise, but they just kept tunneling into my clothes. One of them finally peed in protest of being held by le beau, so I announced it was time to go home and dropped them off.

August 8th, 2021

“We can, uh, get some raspberry sparkletini–” I start.

“Get some hard shit,” A says at the same time.

We look at each other knowingly.

“You can take the boy outta X-town but you can’t take the X-town outta him.”

We’re having dinner with le beau’s family tonight. The air is fragrant with burnt sausäge and sweet curry satay chicken (“Are there potatoes?” I asked pointedly the moment I walked over. “Yes, and chicken and celery and onions,” he finished, but I’d heard all I needed to hear.)

The lake looked tantalizing today. I suggested we take a quick gander ’round town. We’ve walked here so many times over the past few years, most recently at night during the drizzly season. I’d forgotten how nice it was to be outside in the cold and rain, alone and quiet.

There were too many people outside today, though, so we cut our walk short and headed back. The bulk of today was uneventful – le beau found me this morning watching cartoons, slurping a berry smoothie and munching on custard buns. (I did help with the ‘rentals during early morning.)

We lounged around for the next few hours, le beau eventually photographing his car parts, the moments kept lively with my boys’ sweet little squeaks and sleeps.

At one point, I looked up to see le beau photographing my pigs, framing them in a car part as the pigs grazed snouts. I beamed. The intersection of love.

August 7th, 2021

Fear Street was boring. We watched a little bit of it, after I cuddled the piggies. The Cayman Jack’s was also subpar. We stopped the movie after maybe thirty minutes.

Currently scrounging around the Internet, looking for horror video games being released this year. I know that Supermassive Games releases one horror game every year for their anthology/series. Last year, it was Little Hope Horror. The year before that was Man of Medan. And the year before that, I watched Until Dawn, the superbrainchild of Supermassive Games, with the crooked legged wendigos and classic teens stuck in a cabin.

I feel like I’m potentially on a ledge of boredom, so! I will pivot to my next creative endeavor: designing shirts. These are some inspiration examples I have, pinned on a private Pinterest board:

I’m very pleased with how my shirt shopping went today. I spent the better half of the week feeling stumped, disappointed that Sam’s no longer made the type of shirt I wanted. I made a snap decision to drive north, up to Michael’s. On the way, I passed by a Dollar Tree, and the moment I walked in, there was a giant bin with $1 shirts being advertised. I thought back to our IKEA trip (“I’m starting to believe in this universe thing you talk about,”) and rummaged around. The only one I liked was neon pink, and I didn’t want a neon pink shirt.

Then I stopped by Hobby Lobby. I made my way to the back of the store, where all of the shirts were discounted, with black Gilden shirts at $3 each, and I grabbed three larges.

Some lady was talking up a storm at the cash register. I was getting bored and antsy and tired of standing beside the God and Country books in the last-minute-purchase aisle, so I left the line and went back to the shirts. I realized that the jibbering lady was a blessing in disguise, because the large shirts went all the way down to my knees, and so they would essentially be dresses. I like oversized clothes, but that’s just pushing it.

Then I left the store having spent $15 on 4 shirts and a mug, feeling very satisfied.

August 6th, 2021

Having a slight deja vu moment. Is this deja vu? When I met A and the rest of the house a few years ago, I wished we were all friends, or cuzzos, or closer, so we could hang out more often. Now here we are, doing our own thing, together. I realized that I really like hanging out with le beau’s and my best friend’s family. I always have. In a way, I mentally see them as a form of family. I tag along to family functions, hang out with their brothers, their nephews, their cousins, and it all feels so seamless. Meanwhile, I feel irrational dread at the thought of seeing my own friends.

August 5th, 2021

We’re racing down the highway, a cool 83 miles per hour, swimming and weaving through traffic.

“What are we doing? Are we crazy?”

We’re crazy.

The stakes are low. Sort of. But not really. They’re actually extremely high. To us. That is, if you consider the last UPPLAND ottoman with a matching Tottoman beige cover plus the beige POANG chair and the grey cushion plus six glasses (at a dollar each) and a milk chocolate bar with hazelnuts at IKEA high stakes. Which we do. We’re speeding down the highway because it’s an hour from closing time at IKEA and I left our $100 store credit at home. On the counter. Because, as I frantically wheezed in the aisles, he told me to find the IKEA card, not bring it in my purse.

The situation feels dire. We must come home with the ottoman using store credit plus the $15 off $150 deal he got in the mail. I have spent the past several weeks waffling over living room seating arrangements, screeching every time I feel his clammy toes brush up against me on the couch, while paralyzingly unable to decide on whether to go with 1) the ottoman (a little expensive), 2) a brand new sectional (would have to return current couch and order new online), 3) a chaise (overpriced in general), 4) a small chair (useless but nice looking) or 5) an ottoman coupled with an armchair.

When I finally did announce my decision (#5) with a sort of vague finality, the ottoman was out of stock.

“I told you to make the order yesterday! It’s out of stock now!”

“What? When’d you check? It was in stock yesterday.”

“9 PM! Now we’ll never have the ottoman!”

Today, when we went to IKEA there was one. ottoman. left. He told me to stay put, so he could find a large cart outside the store. He turned around. Ah! An abandoned cart left conveniently there, as if waiting for us to discover it. “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!” He said, and we giggled deliriously, comparing the different beige covers.

I had a sudden draw to observe the SALE section, because we all know I love a good sale, and that ate up another thirty minutes of our life, as my mind began to wander to #2, that is, to return our used couch for a new sectional. Maybe we should toss the ottoman entirely, I thought to myself, with our sofa included. I did fall in love with the POANG chair, $20 off original price, but it was so scratched up, we decided to just buy a new one.

But then we realized the store credit was at home. At least le beau had the foresight to photograph both of the cards. We reached out to a man in store uniform. With the frankness of a store manager, who looked like Elon’s Musk’s father, the man told us no, we needed to have the store credit card in person. Needed to swipe it, he said. Never knew when a creepy guy might take a picture of the code and use it at the store. I laughed nervously behind my mask and said, that is a very specific situation.

In line, we fumbled nervously over what to do next.

“Could you stay here while I go home?” He asked.

I said no. Vehemently. I was not about to be left alone at IKEA at night. Plus, what if something happened to him? I exclaimed. All for a $15 over $150 deal? I’d never forgive ourselves. So that was out of the question.

“Look. Maybe we just buy what we can with our current money, and use the store credit online,” I suggested.

“Yeah, but we would get $15 off today if we spent $150 dollars, and I want to use the coupon and the credit!” Le beau responded.

“It’s only $15. It’s okay.”

“But it’s $15 and store credit! I want to use that coupon.”

We made our way to the cashier, where we asked her the same question we had asked the manager. Could we just use a photo of the credit card? She said she would have to call the manager. She walkie-talkied him. Realizing that that would very likely be Elon Musk’s father again, I walked a few feet away and pretended not to know le beau.

So here we fucking were, blazing down the freeway in a mad dash to get the card, to show up in time, hoping to God nobody stole the cart we hid in aisle 32. We dreaded another couple turning around to see the full cart, finding everything they’d ever wanted, and exclaiming to each other, “I’m starting to believe this universe stuff you talk about!”

We arrived in the nick of time. Our chocolates and furniture goods had not been stolen. We scanned the items, we added another chocolate bar for good measure, and le beau politely inquired about the $15 over $150 deal.

“Did it, uh, go through with the credit?”

“Er, let me check – no.”

“Why? Here’s the coupon,” le beau showed her the email.

“Sir, the deal starts on August 6th. It’s August 5th.”

Le beau was speechless. I knew the most I could do was be a quietly supportive girlfriend as I watched him die inside, having booked 60 miles for this clusterfuckery.

As we walked out of the store, in an act of poetic justice, we passed by Musk’s father with our large cart. I proudly wheeled away, then promptly ran into a sign.

August 4th, 2021

“we’re just two goofballs

bumbling through life

not knowing what

the fuck we’re doing”

It’s nice, sitting here, shooting the shit, updates like geysers.

After four days of quiet, on a midnight custard run, I sprouted, unhinged, like a broken fire hydrant, spewing two-to-ten years’ worth of explanation in a fifteen minute tirade that felt more like forever. I put into words things I could never put into words, not for a long time, not until now. And through the neverending ramble on life, death, rebirth, stovetops, flying, love, loss, fear of noise, car crashes, icebergs, my seventh grade English teacher, attachment, suffering, friendship, and more, I finally put my finger on why all of this, any of it, meant anything to me. Because transcendence. I didn’t care if it was all made up, if we all ended up six feet under as dirt and dust – it gave me a sense of meaning. Was this psychosis, a formal break with reality? Maybe. But if insanity meant understanding, albeit at snail’s pace, and a sense of peace, albeit baked, it didn’t sound half bad.

Then I paused to nibble on my chocolate chip strawberry custard, which had already melted.

August 3rd, 2021

Nobody said working from home meant I had to be home, so one year into this lifestyle, I’ve decided to embrace it, work elsewhere. I’m in a corner of the library where my mother used to take me as a child. Across the room are several white-haired old guys perusing through newspapers. I had moved here from the second floor, once an old man sat at the table across from me and coughed. My first thought was ‘not today, Satan.’ Not referring to the man, of course, but the situation. I packed my bags and left. I was never a polite person to begin with, but the pandemic has rendered social etiquette moot.

There’s lots of art in this library. And forgotten memories. I have photos here from when I was four years old, rocking my bowl cut (or ponytail with the pink scrunchie), clasping onto my elegant mother in her elegant dresses, standing by my then-pudgy father, me beaming stupidly at the camera. I always made dumbass faces in photos. I’m sure my parents were proud. To think that they once had to hide books from me as a child.

August 2nd, 2021

Just supine-laid off my food baby while lounging in my oversized closet, scrolling through Snapchat, watching a girl named Karina eat Coke-shaped cake and laughing at the absurdity. Not just her, but also the situation, me in my closet, giggling away at her foot-long nails. I had this brief ray of ‘what am I doing with my life?’ Then I moved onto Reddit.

For lunch, I found myself eating the fourth or fifth bag of Trader Joe’s orange chicken in a month. I was dismayed. Not that there is anything wrong with Trader Joe’s orange chicken, but I have spent years railing against orange chicken in general. So, feeling empowered, I went to H Mart. There were too many people in the fresh produce section – I’m not enough of a food veteran to know what I like and to make it from scratch – so I zigzagged through the aisles and ended up in the frozen food section.

I never realized how profane my inner voice was until I started examining the frozen goods. Yes, bitch! this voice kept exclaiming, to nobody in particular. I got really excited and started looking up all the foods and throwing them in my cart. Japchae dumplings? Buy it. Pork buns? Buy it. Fried dumplings? Buy. It. And it was all so aesthetically pleasing. Look at my cart. Look at it!

Then I looked up and saw a man who looked suspiciously like my childhood doctor. I realized it was, in fact, my childhood doctor. In an effort to avoid social pleasantries, I scooted out the aisle backwards and ran into the fire extinguisher. I prayed to God it wouldn’t go off and then slunk away to the ice cream section, where I saw matcha mochi. Bought it.

I skittered home happily and made the dumplings and Tonkotsu noodles. Oh, ’twas sublime.