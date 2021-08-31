On Relationships, Freud and Monopoly

I used to judge people and their relationships – not just romantic, but familial, or friendly, or professional – for being tumultuous or anything but smooth sailing. I thought of smooth sailing, healthy relationships as the end all be all. Anything that cut into this imagery of perfection was something to be judged and pruned, like a decaying tree. But my perspective on that has changed. Toxic relationships serve a purpose. Difficult emotions do, too. And pushing people to grow, and being pushed to grow, is ultimately a form of love.

Sometimes this plays out in uncomfortable ways. Choosing narcissistic, cheating partners. Finding indifferent, unkind friends. Working for workaholic, abusive bosses. As unsavory as these situations are, maybe these are opportunities to grow. It makes me think of how, from a Freudian perspective, we often find ourselves in similar difficult dynamics as those of our childhood, and how we reenact toxic patterns to revive old wounds. It’s called Repetition Compulsion.

Freud recognized at the time that he was witnessing an aspect of human nature fundamental to who we are. Namely, that when we are traumatized (which we are all to varying degrees) and we are unable to grieve our suffering, that our disconnected awareness of the original trauma leads to an impulse to recreate the feelings and mind state of the original trauma. The way that we “remember” lies within understanding who we attract into our lives, and in particular the way we shape our perceptions of how others treat us. From an unconscious point of view, we recreate our original pain as if we are the amnesic director of a play about our early lives. The oddity is that we are the only ones participating in the play who have lost the script!

I think we all have beef with people for poignant reasons, even if it’s not immediately obvious. We are all heroes and villains in each others’ scripts, hurting and hurting, loving and loving, for some weird greater purpose that I couldn’t guess. We are supposed to live it out, though. And, ideally, figure it out. On stage, with nowhere to go, we eventually make decisions, and then reflect on these actions. Bam. Intermission.

So nowadays, when I hear about a friend and her toxic boss, or I hear about another friend and her tumultuous love, I think of Freud, repetition compulsion, and the opportunity to heal and create wounds. I think of the many contracts we have with each other, the lessons we can learn – if we so choose. I think of how, when we don’t or can’t learn, given the circumstances, we are put into similar situations that force us to understand. It’s like Monopoly: sometimes we slide down the chute and end up where we were thirty minutes ago, or we climb a ladder and progress a little. And when we grow, we earn a little Monopoly money, and do it all over again.