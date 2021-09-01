An Execlutive Decision

Was biking today—not because I wanted to, but because I refuse to be abandoned—when I decided that I should take a brief hiatus from blogging. Pretty sure I’ve been blogging way too much, mostly in an effort to stem the incessant tide of thoughts. But I want to divert this creative energy elsewhere. Inktober’s coming up, too. So I’m going to do that. I scheduled out a post or two, but I’m going to try and stay away for a bit, probably til the end of the month, so see you on the flip side, coolpeppermint.

