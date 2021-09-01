September Diaries

September 1st, 2021

It’s September, baby!

What was I doing one year ago? Time to sidle on down memory lane.

Oh, ha! I was teaching on the side, working 40 hours a week, taking graduate classes, and wondering why in the hell I did it all to myself.

September 9th, 2020 Wednesday’s and Thursdays are shaping up to be mildly brutal. The whole “teaching until 9:30 PM” and then “waking up at 7 for meetings/class/work back-to-back until 3 PM” is, like, gross. I spent the day at le beau’s, though, and that was fun.

On the brink of insanity, I read the whole textbook, downloaded all the research papers, and completed all of my homework… a semester in advance.

September 5th, 2020 To make it seem like I didn’t do 5 weeks’ worth of assignments in an hour, I changed my outfit for every video and coordinated with the seasons. Swear I’m not crazy, HAHAHA.

And, for the first time in years, we took actual, normal, adult photos together. I may or may not have bribed him with food. I’m still pleasantly surprised by how well it went.

September 6th, 2020 Couple’s shoot tomorrow! Despite knowing each other for almost… a decade, and being together for several years, we’ve never had a formal photoshoot. I’ve pulled enough of our teeth and adamantly scheduled tomorrow, Labor Day, as our photoshoot day. Currently wracking up some images from the Internet for inspiration. I’d say 75% of these are way too romantic and cheesy. P’DA! Even though I’m an adult, I’m still semi-grossed out by overly romantic displays of affection. It’s like I’m still 9 and believe in cooties?

Other things barely changed. I did and said the same thing a year ago: It’s September, baby.

September 2nd, 2020 Farewell, August Diaries. It’s September 2, baby. I spent this morning tidying up all my Diary entries, a monthly collection of journal musings on WordPress. I’ve been writing journal entries a lot more since March–since the pandemic began– and everything was flying around everywhere, feathers in a pillow.

Life’s more more mellow this September… as if everything’s see-sawing out, I have a lot more time to myself. Clearly. I spent the morning listening to old R&B, swaying in front of my pigs, and cooing No Piggity.