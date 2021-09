Ever since I was little, I’ve captured tidbits and moments of my life on camera. This eventually snowballed into a love for photography, a (now-defunct) photography business, and, most recently, developing film at home. In an effort to organize old photos floating around the Internet – and my hard drive – I’ve started a project called Decade of Digital, as I archive some of my favorite photographs from 2010 to 2020.

2010 – 2013