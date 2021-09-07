Baby Tomatoes and Livejournal Lit

I lied. I’m back. Actually, I was never gone, just furtively scheduling out 40 posts for the next year. I had the morbid realization that I could be ash and dust and you, coolpeppermint, would still be sputtering out entries, but that’s the internet for ya, I guess.

So about that creative energy. Over the weekend, I spent a few hours developing my film, then another few hours scanning the film. Then I edited the film, and I detailed my steps on the film process. I finished a book today at the library, accidentally letting out a rogue giggle in the stacks, and hearing it reverberate for a mortified minute. I sketched another entry for Inktober, and, as aforementioned, scheduled out 40 posts stretching into winter 2022.

Other random stuff has been going on as well, like trying Vietnamese Che locally for the first time. I’ve also been trying to swat away my stupid incessant thoughts by jotting them down in iPhone notes. I do so in the the hopes that, by acknowledging my thoughts, they will leave me alone.

There was this psychology study – oh, look, it really does sound like we are friends now, because this is how I start a good percentage of my whirling thoughts with my close friends. Anyways, there was a psychology study that highlighted how writing down intrusive and negative thoughts on paper and trashing the paper helped alleviate patient symptoms. I’ve tried it once or twice, and I want to say it worked, but I’m not sure, and that would just be anecdotal anyways.

At the library, I was scanning titles today and turning down the heavy stuff, the stories set in the 40’s or 60’s or 20’s, looking for voices that would entertain or amuse. A few years ago I read this one book, a memoir, about a woman living with obsessive compulsive disorder. Even though I don’t have OCD, I was intrigued, and it gave me a lot more insight into the condition and how often the label is misused. I was looking for something like that, something personal and memoirish.

I found “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.” It slapped. The author was sassy, she was crude, and she collected plastic ponies. Honestly, I thought, she sounds like me. Or I sound like her. There were so many honest-to-god lines that resonated hard as fuck with me that I kept taking picture after picture of the pages. Either that or I was laughing little wheezy laughs, my plastic gloves crinkling obnoxiously after every page turn. I downed the book in two hours, all 269 pages of it, and by the time I was done, my neck hurt, my head ached, and my wrist cramped. I didn’t even know wrists could cramp.

But then I went home and read the reviews on Goodreads. I always knew people were mean on the internet, but I didn’t know people were mean on Goodreads. For some reason, I assumed a conglomeration of people who like to read and write and bare their little heart and souls online via clickity clackity words would be, I don’t know, a little nicer to each other? I mean, that’s one of the reasons I stuck around on WordPress for so long. But apparently not. People with names like Eric and Patricia and Diane were hurling two stars and mean snark like they were throwing baby tomatoes at the leading star. I honestly felt bad for the author. I could see where the mean little wannabe critics were coming from, maybe from a place of expectation but also, probably, envy, at her meteoric rise from”livejournal lit.” But still.

Speaking of livejournal lit, I really enjoy reading people’s daily blogs on here. Like, even though the beauty of journaling online is pretending we aren’t online, it’s honestly so fun, to me, peering into people’s semi-anonymous lives. I find myself looking forward to reading about how someone rode the bus or dreaded work or picked up prescriptions or bickered with their siblings. And not the pristine polished stuff, “hi, guys, welcome to my channel,” but the “I woke up and had an everything bagel, and the sesame got stuck in my back molar” type stuff.

That’s my story, and I’m sticking to it. I will probably delete this in the morning.