Cleanluness

I guess I might be a little OCD? I’m not a professional, though, just some girl on the couch.

Out of boredom, and because I like psychology inventories, I read an article on Psychology Today and took the OCI – Obsessive Compulsive Inventory. Of the items, my score was 59, exceeding the cutoff score of 40, which allows for correct identification in 80% of patients. They said it better: “a cutoff score of 40 on distress allowed correct identification of 80% of patients with OCD and 80% of the participants without OCD”.

It was a fitting time to complete the inventory, since today was cleaning day, a day reserved for:

Sweeping the floor

Doing laundry

Mopping the floor

Wiping surfaces with Lysol

Cleaning the bathtub

Scrubbing the toilet

Cleaning the sink

Washing bathroom accessories

Cloroxing the doorknobs

Rinsing dishes

Taking out the trash

Replacing recycling and trash bags

Running the dishwasher (depending on the day)

Doing this on a weekly basis gives me a sense of inner peace. While I was cleaning, I wondered if other people shared the same deep satisfaction that I derive from cleaning. Maybe. But judging by the way le beau pretended to sleep as I poked my head into his room and quietly removed the list of chores I’d slid under his door, maybe not.

I think something clicked in my brain when I was twenty, nineteen – somewhere around that age. Whereas before, I had been content to live in squalor, I suddenly couldn’t stand it anymore. I couldn’t unsee clutter. I couldn’t unfeel dust. I couldn’t unsense grime. It was as if everything dirty or messy or uncouth in the world had pried my sleeping eyes open and screamed in my face. Once I had this life-changing epiphany, I went on a decluttering binge and threw out 70% of my belonging and donated 2/3 of my wardrobe, which is obviously why I dress exclusively in sweats and T shirts.

This watershed moment coincided with period of time that I developed a healthy sense of germaphobia that stopped me from going to malls and libraries and class during flu season. I had just read Marie Kondo’s book, a little before ‘gives you joy’ was a Netflix-inspired meme, and felt alone, albeit empowered, in my cleansanity. As I read Marie Kondo’s book, I saw a story about how her family hated her as a child, because she’d go through people’s closets and declutter for them. I guess this was my first indication to not clean other people’s stuff, but I didn’t heed the warning. Over the years, I’ve gotten into countless arguments over item placement and cleanliness. Nowadays, I attack shared living spaces with a type of gusto reserved for people who believe cleaning is their life calling.

Unsurprisingly, my Washing score on the OCI was 24, as compared to a whopping average of 3.

On the obsessive-compulsive inventory, there are several facets and subscales:

Washing

Checking

Doubting

Ordering

Obsessing

Hoarding

Mental Neutralizing

I have always understood obsessive compulsive disorder as a state in which one is consumed by anxiety-inducing thoughts that won’t go away – obsession – and engages in behaviors, repetitive and ritualistic, to get rid of the thoughts – compulsion. If the compulsion isn’t completed to a T, the obsession remains. It’s a vicious cycle, one that often leads to cracked hands from cleaning (if I don’t wash my hands, I will contract disease) and people who think they’ll be sent to hell because they can’t control their bad thoughts.

Unbeknownst to me, though, there are other aspects to it as well, such as hoarding and ordering – this latter of which is an overblown misconception, where people will say they’re OCD for wanting their gummy bears lined up in a row. I’m not much of a hoarder, because if I hoard, I can’t clean, because cleanliness means no clutter, which means I can’t hoard. I do check things repeatedly, perpetually afraid of a fire, and I do tend my obsess. To a lesser degree, I order things, but I don’t count them. And I like my items in particular locations, but who doesn’t? I mean, we all hide our green oven mitts because they don’t match the kitchen color scheme, right?

Anyways. I’ll reiterate that I’m just a girl on the couch, so I would take this all with a fat grain of salt. I am most likely not actually OCD. For one, I take pleasure in these habits, and I would argue that they enhance my quality of life instead of detracting from it. In fact, I like dedicating four hours every Saturday to cleaning. It’s like germaphobia. It was “weird” and “inappropriate” and grounds for getting yelled at before COVID-19, but suddenly it was “wise” and “forward-thinking” during the pandemic.

Most importantly, though, I remember that, in abnormal psychology, a critical aspect of diagnosis is the sense that the behavior is maladaptive, so while these behaviors result in higher-than-average inventory scores, I’m a content Cailous. For the clean and curious, here’s a link to the OCI.