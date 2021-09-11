Damn, Oates! and other musings

So it turns out Edward is actually a sweet, doe-eyed boy in the body of a man with scissors for hands and heart made of jello salad for blonde Winona Ryder. With his scissorhands, he volunteers his time sculpting hedges, cutting women’s hair, and roasting kebabs.

Because of the trailer levity and raving reviews and recent blog entry, I put on Edward Scissorhands. I liked it immediately. It reminded me of the 80’s but mostly 90s quirky-outrageous-saturated-satirical-dry humor movies that I love so much. Movies like Heathers, The Addams Family, Carrie, Romeo and Juliet, Beetlejuice, American Beauty… I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s just this fast-paced colorfulness that blooms on screen. It’s wacky and wild and weird but also kind of smart? And sometimes dark? like something meaningful is buried in all the zany angles and ridiculous lines and all you have to do is, as Eminem would say, lose yourself in the movie, the moment.

I read a poetry book by Joyce Carole Oates in the morning. After I finished, I mentally went, damn, Oates! She’s good. I’ve heard of her before, but never read anything’s she’s written, so safe to say my Oates cherry’s been popped. Le beau, distraught at me going to the library for an hour, drove by with a massive iced coffee and urged me to go home. I gave him my usual wry smile and slurped the coffee and said I’d be back in an hour. As if on cue, an hour later, right on the dot, he rang me. I’d just finished thinking, damn, Oates! So I went home, where we were plagued by…internet issues.

Then the day sort of flew by, five hours in the car, meandering from one part of the city to another. “A walk” to get his free shirt on campus spiraled into a very sweaty one hour trek past skateboarders and students, the ones going in person. We were outside the entire time, and people wore masks, so the risk of disease was fairly low. The risk for complaint was high, and quickly into our walk, I began panting. But it was nice to derp the fuck around on a campus, whereas before I had been sort of expressionless and trying not to look dumb and weaving under people’s armpits.

Oh! My film camera comes in tomorrow! I got another point and shoot from Lomography, just because. And a little film book. I’m stoked, bro!

‘Night.