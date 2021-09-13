September Diaries

September 13th, 2021

Currently boiling potatoes.

The trickiest part about potatoes, I think, is ensuring prime softness. Texture is easy. Crisp it up. Softness is not. I used to bake potatoes in the oven for maybe 45 minutes to an hour. But on one muggy morning last Fall, I changed it up, and fried and simmered and fried again. I realized water was key to potato perfection.

So now I’m boiling potatoes.

I forgot what I wanted to blog about. Oh! Right. I wanted to make a formally informal, public, congratulatory shout-out to le beau, who obtained a critical software engineering certificate last night. He spent all day cramming for the test, took it until midnight, and passed on his first attempt. His co-worker, who’d just come from Apple, had taken the test twice and failed.

At 12 AM, I tottered out my closet to check the prognosis. The first thing he did was berate me for painstakingly scooching my pigs’ massive hay bag across the living room, because I couldn’t let my pigs go hungry. The second thing he did was tell me that the test was hard, that his head hurt, that the last few problems were very, very difficult.

He found me this morning, hair sticking up, mentally frazzled from my 9:10 alarm, and held up the certificate on his phone. I squinted. He graduated? Already? And then I realized: he passed! He passed the test last night. Here he was. Freshly certified.

I am so genuinely happy for him and how he has found his professional talent and calling. I won’t say where he works, but he works at a large tech company. As I like to say, it ain’t easy bein’ cheesy. Since he doesn’t read my blog, and I highly discourage him from doing so, I will add that I aggressively suggested, years ago, that he pursue software. Now he’s a fuckin’ star.

He’s leading his team on a cloud project right now. One of them is clearly slacking. I said they were social loafing. “When there’s four or more, there’s bound to be bread,” I commented, as I chopped the potatoes. He said I should add that onto my blog.

September 12, 2021

Oh, don’t mind me, ugly crying on a Sunday night because Edward Scissorhands is actually a beautiful love story.

I need some sort of mobile game to keep me occupied. For the past two or three summers, I’ve latched onto certain games that I admittedly take too far. I’ll find a game, and then I’ll play it…constantly. Like, nonstop. Like, I’m late for work because I had to squeeze in one last game. There was, most notably, my one year obsessive stretch with Identity V in 2018, a horror mobile game, that I played for hours and hours every day. I played it in the morning, during the day, into the night. This went on for a year. Eventually, I racked up tens of thousands of points, which I used to buy new characters. I made online friends and played with them in teams. I attained Level 100 Hunter and Level 100 Survivor, the maximum rank, and remained at Level 100 for the next few months. When I casually brought it up to le beau, he was shocked but not surprised. He still brings it up now, the year I lost to Identity V, and the outrageousness that consumed me.

What he missed was Virtual Family. I had downloaded some sort of virtual family stimulator my junior year of high school. It was winter break, I had too much time, and for some reason, I thought it might be fun to simulate a virtual family. I ended up raising twenty one generations of virtual characters, adopting virtual children. I wasted hours each day ensuring that the virtual house was running, the virtual garden was tended to, and the virtual children were flourishing. I also binge-watched That 70’s Show. I told nobody about any of this, obviously. But when school started back up a few weeks later, I was a changed woman.

I won’t even start on the color game on Snapchat, where I rode a brightly colored unicorn in circles around a landscape, cutting people off and getting cut off. This was last summer. I played the game while lying on the carpet. Every time my unicorn-riding character died, I would curse and a StateFarm ad sound would chime. Truly a horribly placed ad. I began to associate StateFarm with rage, and vowed to never, ever, ever use StateFarm. Fuck StateFarm.

I eventually had to quit, because while I can’t control my desire to play childish games, I do know what’s good for me (the same thing happened with Tetris, incidentally) And what’ll be good for me now is a new game to become attached to. I need that sort of passion in my life again.

September 10, 2021

So it turns out Edward is actually a sweet, doe-eyed boy in the body of a man with scissors for hands and heart made of jello salad for blonde Winona Ryder. With his scissorhands, he volunteers his time sculpting hedges, cutting women’s hair, and roasting kebabs.

Because of the trailer levity and raving reviews and recent blog entry, I put on Edward Scissorhands. I liked it immediately. It reminded me of the 80’s but mostly 90s quirky-outrageous-saturated-satirical-dry humor movies that I love so much. Movies like Heathers, The Addams Family, Carrie, Romeo and Juliet, Beetlejuice, American Beauty… I can’t put my finger on it, but there’s just this fast-paced colorfulness that blooms on screen. It’s wacky and wild and weird but also kind of smart? And sometimes dark? like something meaningful is buried in all the zany angles and ridiculous lines and all you have to do is, as Eminem would say, lose yourself in the movie, the moment.

I read a poetry book by Joyce Carole Oates in the morning. After I finished, I mentally went, damn, Oates! She’s good. I’ve heard of her before, but never read anything’s she’s written, so safe to say my Oates cherry’s been popped. Le beau, distraught at me going to the library for an hour, drove by with a massive iced coffee and urged me to go home. I gave him my usual wry smile and slurped the coffee and said I’d be back in an hour. As if on cue, an hour later, right on the dot, he rang me. I’d just finished thinking, damn, Oates! So I went home, where we were plagued by…internet issues.

Then the day sort of flew by, five hours in the car, meandering from one part of the city to another. “A walk” to get his free shirt on campus spiraled into a very sweaty one hour trek past skateboarders and students, the ones going in person. We were outside the entire time, and people wore masks, so the risk of disease was fairly low. The risk for complaint was high, and quickly into our walk, I began panting. But it was nice to derp the fuck around on a campus, whereas before I had been sort of expressionless and trying not to look dumb and weaving under people’s armpits.

September 9th, 2021

“What Kendrick album is this? The butterfly one?” I asked.

“I think it’s the one called Damn.”

“Um, I know Damn. Who doesn’t know Damn?”

“Um, don’t forget that I’m the one who introduced you to all of these albums. Forest Hills Drive? Damn? To Pimp A Butterfly? Acid Rap? I’m the hip hop head.”

And he pointed to his head, as if to reinforce his message.

So yeah, we’re listening to Kendrick in the car and I’m balancing a half eaten charcuterie board on my lap because I wanted to eat it immediately after we bought it in the Target parking lot. He watched me pluck the meat and cheese and balance it carefully on the crackers.

He sent an unflattering video of me with the board to my best friend, who has been the unwitting recipient of unflattering snaps and peeks into our life. Most recently, this included us making a 10 PM pickle run, because I was seized by an unholy pickle craving.

Oh, also, we’re souped up on, like, four espresso shots, because we thought that’d be a good idea. Also, I think he’s in my head (or I’m in his) because we keep blurting out things in the other person’s head. I was reading about Billie’s body image issues on Snapchat, when he suddenly decided to play Billie on Spotify. And then I was quietly thinking of how the first time I had charcuterie, with an old roommate in a specific city, and he suddenly mentioned that city.

I did a little screamo solo as we drove around for another hour or so. Four hours wasted away on the road, on the way to nowhere.

Le beau is assisting with chores tonight. I’m looking forward to going to the coffee drive-thru tomorrow because we went today and it was intoxicating. They had cool posters strewn on the walls and a huge menu and a massive plastic cup of coffee that spurted mid handoff. It tasted su-blime. I’m addicted. I’ll go after 10 and then to the library.

No plans tomorrow, there never are. We play things by ear most days. I have no inclination towards anything, either. It’s too warm for scary movies, too early for pumpkin pie. A part of me is wary of our planned weekly scary movie marathon, since I’m very impressionable. I love horror movies, but lately, I’ve been feeling scared at the thought of Edward Scissorhands clawing his way through my television. I had a coolly horrifying nightmare two nights ago. Like in the moment, it was oh, yes, so casual. Then I woke up and was, like, what? was? that?

Uh, what else. I can hear the beeping noise of the dump truck backing up to collect my thoughts. Oh! I…kind of miss my friend M. I forgot how good of friends we were. I showed le beau her podcast in the car. On social media, I saw our graduation photos, our museum photos, our house gathering photos. We lost touch during the pandemic. Well, I sort of lost touch with everybody, if we’re being honest. Le beau advised me not to ghost D, and I just sort of slunk into the couch. Then I texted her back, but I know I’m a shitty friend. I like her a lot, I just hate seeing people and talking to people.

Le beau has gone back to trying to convince me to be a professor, because I like to teach and blab about psychology and have strong opinions. Also, they make decent money, if they make it, and le beau says we need to be millionaires to purchase land in Colorado. It’s kind of a difficult path in general, although worth it for many. But after seeing the way universities have dragged professors into the classroom by ear, I have minimal interest. And it’s not really like professors can just leave a university on a whim if they have sunk in time and effort and research and what-have-yous. Then they are stuck with all these obnoxious horny eighteen year olds breathing viral load in their ten foot radius.

Pretty sure I was responsible for spreading sickness across three school districts in 2019 when I was working with students and applying to grad school etc. But I also couldn’t just not show up. It’s a disgustoid dilemma. If they go full in-person at le beau’s school, I will throw hands. I will! I’ll throw hands and he’ll skip class.

Time to lather him in attention.

September 8th, 2021

This afternoon, after work, we went for a walk by the lake. It was like the early pandemic, when we spent our days exploring parks. Most days, we’d venture into the outdoors, masks and Face Shields and glasses and Clorox in tow. We’d always manage to find ourselves by a lake, in a forest, or around both.

At the park, I noticed some people glimpsing at me. I instinctively checked my fly, which was, of course, unzipped. My fly is almost always undone. Either that, or my pants are on backwards. Le beau noticed that my lips were blue, too, from the Sonic Ocean Water that we were sharing.

“Pass me the Oshe,” we would occasionally say, and then we would pass the Ocean Water.

I wanted him to make his famous fried rice tonight, mostly because I was tired of us eating out, and also because he makes a mean fried rice. I promised we would go to Kroger. We sidled on over, eyes glassy from the displays. Look at that BBQ! Look at that cake! Look at those oranges! I noticed it was a little more expensive than Wally’s World, but because it was Kroger, we let it slide.

“Kroger’s my jam!” le beau said, or something of that variation. It rhymed with jam, or ended with M, but the point is, we were really enthused about the whole fact it was Kroger and maybe we should start shopping at Kroger and look at everything they have in Kroger, maybe Kroger is our new place.

At the machine register, le beau asked me to punch in his number, because he had a card with Kroger. This was when my eyes slipped to the bottom left corner, which read Tom Thumb in blue cursive.

Then we realized we were in Tom Thumb, and Kroger was across the street.

I’ll be the first to say that I don’t think I deserved to get teased as much as I did in the parking lot.

September 7th, 2021

I lied. I’m back. Actually, I was never gone, just furtively scheduling out 40 posts for the next year. I had the morbid realization that I could be ash and dust and you, coolpeppermint, would still be sputtering out entries, but that’s the internet for ya, I guess.

So about that creative energy. Over the weekend, I spent a few hours developing my film, then another few hours scanning the film. Then I edited the film, and I detailed my steps on the film process. I finished a book today at the library, accidentally letting out a rogue giggle in the stacks, and hearing it reverberate for a mortified minute. I sketched another entry for Inktober, and, as aforementioned, scheduled out 40 posts stretching into winter 2022.

Other random stuff has been going on as well, like trying Vietnamese Che locally for the first time. I’ve also been trying to swat away my stupid incessant thoughts by jotting them down in iPhone notes. I do so in the the hopes that, by acknowledging my thoughts, they will leave me alone.

There was this psychology study – oh, look, it really does sound like we are friends now, because this is how I start a good percentage of my whirling thoughts with my close friends. Anyways, there was a psychology study that highlighted how writing down intrusive and negative thoughts on paper and trashing the paper helped alleviate patient symptoms. I’ve tried it once or twice, and I want to say it worked, but I’m not sure, and that would just be anecdotal anyways.

At the library, I was scanning titles today and turning down the heavy stuff, the stories set in the 40’s or 60’s or 20’s, looking for voices that would entertain or amuse. A few years ago I read this one book, a memoir, about a woman living with obsessive compulsive disorder. Even though I don’t have OCD, I was intrigued, and it gave me a lot more insight into the condition and how often the label is misused. I was looking for something like that, something personal and memoirish.

I found “I Was Told There’d Be Cake.” It slapped. The author was sassy, she was crude, and she collected plastic ponies. Honestly, I thought, she sounds like me. Or I sound like her. There were so many honest-to-god lines that resonated hard as fuck with me that I kept taking picture after picture of the pages. Either that or I was laughing little wheezy laughs, my plastic gloves crinkling obnoxiously after every page turn. I downed the book in two hours, all 269 pages of it, and by the time I was done, my neck hurt, my head ached, and my wrist cramped. I didn’t even know wrists could cramp.

But then I went home and read the reviews on Goodreads. I always knew people were mean on the internet, but I didn’t know people were mean on Goodreads. For some reason, I assumed a conglomeration of people who like to read and write and bare their little heart and souls online via clickity clackity words would be, I don’t know, a little nicer to each other? I mean, that’s one of the reasons I stuck around on WordPress for so long. But apparently not. People with names like Eric and Patricia and Diane were hurling two stars and mean snark like they were throwing baby tomatoes at the leading star. I honestly felt bad for the author. I could see where the mean little wannabe critics were coming from, maybe from a place of expectation but also, probably, envy, at her meteoric rise from “livejournal lit.” But still.

Speaking of livejournal lit, I really enjoy reading people’s daily blogs on here. Like, even though the beauty of journaling online is pretending we aren’t online, it’s honestly so fun, to me, peering into people’s semi-anonymous lives. I find myself looking forward to reading about how someone rode the bus or dreaded work or picked up prescriptions or bickered with their siblings. And not the pristine polished stuff, “hi, guys, welcome to my channel,” but the “I woke up and had an everything bagel, and the sesame got stuck in my back molar” type stuff.

September 1st, 2021

Was biking today—not because I wanted to, but because I refuse to be abandoned—when I decided that I should take a brief hiatus from blogging. Pretty sure I’ve been blogging way too much, mostly in an effort to stem the incessant tide of thoughts. But I want to divert this creative energy elsewhere. Inktober’s coming up, too. I scheduled out a post or two, but I’m going to try and stay away for a bit, probably til the end of the month, so see you on the flip side, coolpeppermint.