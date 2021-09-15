It’s 2 in the morning and I’m skipping down memory lane, hard drive plugged into my Mac, reading blog entries from 2008 to 2015.

Two. Thousand. And. Eight.

So I guess I’ve been going at this whole writing-inane-thoughts-and-feelings on the Internet for thirteen years, at least? And those are only the entries that I had the foresight to copy and save onto Word.

After reading a few hundred pages of this, because yes, nothing has changed, several things stand out. One, for a kid with so few years of existence under her belt, I was very nostalgic. Another: I have always suspected that 2010 was one of the best years of my life, and my entries confirm this. Sometimes I look at photos from 2019 and think that that might have been a good year for me, until I read my entries and realize how deceptive photos are. 2010, however, was truly a happy year, and I still brim with light when I think of all the laughter and wildness that filled that time.

Another thing I noticed is that I’ve always had extraordinarily good people in my life. No matter our age, race, creed – all of which I mention because, more often than not, we hailed from a different background – we all shared a sort of jovial, light, happy kindness. Sure, there were times we bickered, or fought, or hurt each other’s feelings, but even from the lens of an unreliable narrator, I captured the goodness of the people around me.

There wasn’t a whole lot of depth, but the truth is, I’m not sure we needed depth. We were kids. And we were deep, sort of. I mean, we sat around talking about things Bigger than Us, things like politics and current affairs, voicing our opinions on issues distant but close to home, caring so hard for things that’d never care for us. And yet we didn’t care that they didn’t care, because we were twelve, fourteen, eleven, and we read TIME magazine and watched Jon Stewart and had opinions that made our parents raise their brows.

Everything before 2013 was one big, fat laugh track. If I went one day without laughing, it just felt wrong. Laughing everyday was as natural and expected as a daily shit. I also regularly quoted people, too. Which I still do. I didn’t remember when I first started quoting the dumbass things that flew out of our mouths, but evidently, it started at least ten years ago. Suffice to say, none of it makes sense now, but I can imagine one of us saying this and the others laughing, and it has the same element of outrageousness that characterizes and highlights the day-to-day.

Y: You get kidney stones if you don’t drink water. L: I’m gonna go drink some water now.

C: Where did Lu go?

A: To the water fountain. NOV. 21 2010 “I feel like you’re my boyfriend from Switzerland.”

NOV. 20 2010 “That–that’ll give him a piece of his own mind!”

NOV. 17 2010 “I’m like a bird, I’ll only fly away. I don’t know where my worm is, I don’t know where my home is.”

NOV. 7 2010

According to these entries – and my memories – my days were filled with friends and fun. I liked going to school, because even though I had to wear a uniform and get up early, I got to see my friends. On the weekends, I saw friends from other school districts. We got frozen yogurt and hopped in each other’s cars and flirted at Burger King. In the summer, I attended programs and volunteer events and aggressively met new people. Even though we lived far apart, my school best friends and I would invite each other to our houses in the summer, where we’d swim in the pool, dye our hair in the bathroom, watch TV, gossip upstairs. And talk about boys. We loved talking about boys.

When I got to Kam’s* house, they were outside in the backyard. They had swum before I got there. We chilled on the trampoline and talked for a while; I said I was thirsty and Kam asked if I wanted a cherry limeade. First Kam drove us to to Wal Greens to buy hair dye. Then we got home and hung out in the living room. We sat on the end of the couch—Ara was at the very end and I was scooting very close and Kam was beside me—and painted our nails later. We didn’t even watch the movie because we were so busy being chatty and laughing. She said that while lifeguarding, she met these two twins who were named after two of her best friends. After a little while, we went upstairs. We watched some movie trailers— “Be! Aggressive! Passive—Aggressive!” —we all chanted that and raised our fists and laughed—and then later talked. We talked about this and that and that and this and Kam brought up a funny story about this one guy who’s 6’7 who goes to the pool she lifeguards at and apparently likes her. “I love Green Day. Like, Boulevard of Broken Dreams. It’s like, my song.” Kam reenacted parts of their conversation. “Yeah, we—we have nothing in common.” JULY 2010

I blogged more freely, because I was mostly on Tumblr, which encourages microblogging. Like Twitter, but more personal, artsy, and without a character limit. I took to Tumblr like an ant does to sugar and when I moved to WordPress in 2015, it all felt foreign. Tumblr started to shut down, but before it did, I copied everything over and saved it.

2015 housed my second WordPress stint – this blog was my third WordPress stint. My first stint was in 2012, when I had had a Tumblr stalker that led me to try out WordPress. Coolpeppermint, born from the boredom of summer 2016, has been my longest, and most consistent, blog so far. It’s also been the most experimental, and maybe the most emotional. Nowadays, though, I find myself reverting back to writing the way I did as a kid. Sometimes I think, I should sound different, but then I remind myself that these entries are sort of alive, too, they grow and capture nuggets of life, even if they’re ridiculous.

Looking back, it’s kind of cool to relive these memories and watch these blogs grow, ripen, and die off, gnarled shoots of a potato.