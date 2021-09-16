Skirting Around Suburbia [35mm Film]

Posted on by lu

Late last summer. Cooped up, bored, and paranoid, we spent hours exploring parks around the city and driving downtown.

 

Too scared to go into the antique mall, I walked around the historic square instead, camera in tow.

To stave off stuffiness, we took long walks around the neighborhood.

And we took frequent drives to the lake, where, unbeknownst to us, we would be living the next year.

This post is part of my Film Friday series, where I share 35mm images that I have scanned and developed at home. 

