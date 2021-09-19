A Formal Announcement For Anyone Who Cares

After reading several hundred pages of old Tumblr blogs and Blogger entries and WordPress posts from now-defunct sites, spanning from 2008 to 2017, I decided to make… another journal blog.

I’ll probably delete it in a matter of time, in accordance with my behavior from the past 13 years. But, in the meantime, the blog will be nice to have. Truthfully, I feel like coolpeppermint is supposed to be polished and clean, and like I can’t – or at least shouldn’t – post 10 times a day, even though I currently do.

I was also horrified to realize, a cool 5 years in, that every post I publish shoots off a highly detailed email to every single follower. To say that I felt like this

is an understatement. I’ll still be sharing here, because I am too attached anyways, but I will be more particular about what’s published and what’s not. Thus, to alleviate my spammy tendencies and to preserve this blog’s curated integrity (and maybe just a little bit of my dignity) I have relocated my inane and sometimes insane ramblings.

https://eluuusive.wordpress.com/