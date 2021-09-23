It’s 3:40 in the morning, the witching hour, but instead of feeling spooked, I feel forlorn, because it’s always in the middle of the night I wake up and feel forlorn. Forlorn is kind of a funny word. It looks like pork loin.

I don’t think I have the words to describe this yet, though, except that I usually forget before I have to forgive. So forgiving isn’t usually necessary. Because in due time, I stop giving a shit. But sometimes, I don’t, and I remember and simmer and feel the hard little rocks in my heart jolt back to life. Like shaking a jar of past perceived slights, I can hear it clinking in my brain as I try to fall asleep.

Subconsciously, I know I am supposed to forgive. Consciously, I refuse. I would rather stand by the mean things I did in response than soften like play doh and let go. I’m aware of how horrible I am at letting go, to the point where I have years-long markers that compete with each other. It’s like the cross country race that nobody wants to win, as each grievance jogs for hours and then years.

I’m sure there are plenty of little lessons baked into each grievance, though. I feel like a sims character playing a role, like Ramona Flowers with her bright blue hair battling her seven evil exes, thrusting her baggage onto poor Michael Cera.

I forgot where I was going with this. Oh. Forgiveness, right. At least I’m aware now. I could never pinpoint exactly what the hell I was supposed to do with this sensation. Let it pass? Write it down? Forget about it? No clue. But now I know. I need to forgive. At least I’m aware. On the movie screen fluttering behind my eyelids, I see bound 2, and I hear old Kanye sing about how admittin’ is the first step.

bound 2 forgive